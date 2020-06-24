Cult fashion boutique Incu has opened a sleek new discount outlet store in Sydney

During lockdown, Sydney's fashion set was reduced to trying on outfits only for mirror selfies, or extravagantly accessorising above the shoulders for Zoom calls – but there's a shining light now on the horizon.

On Wednesday, June 24, cult fashion boutique Incu opened up their fifth store in Sydney, following from the men's and women's boutiques in Paddington and the CBD's Galeries. And the best bit? It's an outlet store, which means that past season stock from chic local and international brands like Matteau, Rag and Bone, A.P.C., Maison Kitsuné and Comme des Garçons will be going for up to 60 per cent off their regular retail price.

Now, an outlet store it may be, but don't expect Incu to abandon its stylised, tasteful aesthetic when it comes to the façade and interiors. Architects and interior designers Akin Atelier, whose work you might have oooh-ed and aaah-ed at in fashionable Sydney eateries like Totti's and Bert's, designed the Rosebery space (as well as Incu's other stores). It's light-filled, minimalist and panelled in pale wood, allowing the chic garments on the rack to speak for themselves. The store will offer men's and women's fashion, selling apparel, shoes and accessories.

The outlet's opening is welcome news for Sydney's shopping scene, going some way towards filling the hole that fashion retailer and aggregator of style-forward brands, Tuchuzy, left with its recent announcement that it will be entering into voluntary administration.

Find Incu's outlet store at 110 Dunning Street, Rosebery. Opening times are daily, 11am-4pm.

