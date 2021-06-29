This North Sydney café is now doing takeaway pizza toasties for lockdown

While many eateries around the city are switching up their takeaway and delivery options to adapt to the latest lockdown, one café has had the genius idea of combing two comfort foods into one to see us through the winter. Behold: the pizza toastie, from the North Spoon. These hot little numbers are loaded up with traditional pizza fillings and sealed in a crispy jaffle casing. At $8.50 a pop, pizza toastie options include the Napoletana with tomato sauce, fior di latte and basil pesto; the funghi for mushroom lovers; or the beefy carne.

This North Sydney spot with Harbour Bridge views is popular amongst city folks grabbing a bacon and egg roll and a coffee on the go, or settling in for a long lunch in the sunny courtyard. In lieu of launching the winter menu they’d been planning, the team have switched gears to create a hybrid menu perfect for takeaway during lockdown. Other new takeaway-friendly items include pork sausage ragu, cauliflower gnocchi, a spicy salmon poke bowl, or the peri peri chicken burger.

You can place an order to pick up at the café (165 Blues Point Road, McMahons Point 2060) via the website, or find the North Spoon on Deliveroo.

