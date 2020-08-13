This Northern Beaches pastry chef is hand-delivering intricate pavlovas to your door

After losing his job as a result of lockdown restrictions, pâtissier Johann Vanier decided to turn a challenge into an opportunity – an opportunity to make beautiful, intricately detailed pavlovas, that is.



La Pav' is a delivery and pick-up service selling miniature versions of the reimagined Australian classic. Vanier, born and trained in pastry-making in France, began the business with his Australian partner, Benita. Mirroring their French and Australian love story, Vanier's desserts also marry both cultures, elevating a traditionally Australian backyard barbecue classic with the influence of refined pastry-making techniques and a good dose of French flair.

Each hand-crafted dessert is like a tiny fairytale house in itself: tufts of meringue are piped with cream, scattered with rose petals, raspberries and cut hazelnuts, and cut open to reveal a layered interior filled with more fruit and cream. Flavours include chocolate hazelnut; raspberry, rose, white chocolate and macadamia; vanilla, almond and raspberry; pina colada; lemon meringue and basil; and two vegan flavours – another, dairy-free chocolate and hazelnut flavour and an orange, yuzu, coconut and almond creation. Each pav is $12.50 for an individual size, $50 for a medium, and $70 for a large. A tasting box will get you an assortment of individual pavs and cost you $50.

Order yours online before 7pm for next day delivery, or collect your pretty little pavs from Brookvale yourself.

