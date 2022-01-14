This online grocer is delivering RATs to your door in 15 minutes or less

Online grocer Send is upping the ante for delivery services in a very 2022 way by bringing rapid antigen tests straight to your door in 15 minutes or less. The online-only grocer is catering to the ever increasing demand for convenience and aims to relieve the stress many of us are feeling about venturing out and fruitlessly attempting to track down RATs during the current Omicron surge.

The dearth of RATs has become such a point of contention that user generated apps and websites have become the go-to point of information on where to find tests across the state, as leadership flounders to keep up with demand and, until the recent introduction of price-gouging legislation, exorbitant costs from private sellers.

With the help of Send you can score yourself two packs of DIY nasal swabs for just $21 as well as iso essentials like pain killers, chocolate, condoms and fruit and veggies. The app has also announced that they will be stocking five packs in the very near future, so the days of schlepping to the chemist are a thing of the past.

The genius of Send comes by way of "dark" warehouses dotted around the city, which means quick delivery by a fleet of dedicated front line couriers, servicing nearly 40 suburbs across Sydney and Melbourne. Check the handy in-app map to check if you're in the catchment. The Send app is free to register and available on Apple and Android.

