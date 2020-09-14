This pink-toned Darlinghurst café is dishing up Ferrero Rocher French toast

In the prettiest of cafés tucked away in Darlinghurst, you'll find a truly decadent breakfast situation on the menu. We're ardent believers in the fact that chocolate should be enjoyed at any hour of the day – every hour of the day – but the Mayflower's new Ferrero Rocher French toast is taking things to a new level.

It's made with Valrhona Guanaja dark chocolate – a decadent mix of 70 per cent cocoa – and blowtorched to create a crisp brulée topping. The dish is then topped with chopped hazelnuts, sour cream, and served with a side of juicy, summery grilled peaches. The Ferrero Rocher French toast will set you back a cool $24, and is part of the Mayflower's new spring menu, designed by former Momofuku Seibo Chef, Jihwan Choi.

The Mayflower is open between 7.30am-3.30pm every day. Book in online.







Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

