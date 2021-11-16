Sydney
Don't Doughnuts Burger
Photograph: Don't Doughnuts/Supplied

This popular Sydney bakery has just launched its own line of doughnut burgers

An Angus beef burger on a vanilla glazed bun? All your sweet-savoury dreams are coming true

Written by
Jordan Clayden-Lewis
Darlinghurst bakery Don’t Doughnuts are known for their lip-smackingly addictive sourdough brioche doughnuts – the kind that melt in your mouth and pair perfectly with a smooth cuppa joe.

But behind the scenes, this dessert daredevils have been cooking up something a-glaze-ing for us. And by that, we mean a brand-new burger range, which is a first for the popular bakery. Launched on November 23, the juicy lineup features six drool-worthy burgers, which will be available from 10am-3pm daily. Leading the range is the “Don’t Burger”, which comes with an Angus beef patty, two slices of cheese, caramelised onions, and maple bacon all slapped on a vanilla glazed sourdough-brioche hybrid burger bun. Yes, you heard that correctly. Sweet and salty together at last – just doughnut judge us if we're there at least once a week.

Apart from the Don’t Burger, the new menu will also include a Cheese Burger, BLT, Cheesy ‘Shrooms, Veggie Burger, and the Gourmet (jam-packed with caramelised onions, aioli, Havarti, mushrooms, and an Angus beef patty). Better yet, all burgers get served with sweet potato parmesan chips and will only set you back $16-$18.

You can place an order at Don't Doughnuts via Menulog.

Hungry for more outrageous eats? Check out the most OTT burgers in Sydney.

