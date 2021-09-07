When it comes to culinary oneupmanship, there is perhaps no medium more perfect for showboating chefs than the hamburger. Taking the simple formula of a patty in a bun to bizarre new heights, the most audacious examples are towering stacks that seem to flip the bird to gravity, moderation, and the line between the main course and dessert.

Despite being a town with a reputation for healthy living, there are some truly gut-busting burgers to be found in Sydney. These are feeds that defy human anatomy, and to take a bite you’d need to unhinge your jaw like a python. How they go from plate to stomach is a choose-your-own-adventure situation – but there is one thing you can be sure of, your taste buds won’t care how ruined your shirt is once these unapologetically wild flavour combos are sitting in your belly.

