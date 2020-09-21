This Potts Point restaurant is blossoming into a fresh, floral oasis for spring

After transforming the Butler into a floral wonderland for spring last year, the team behind the Potts Point eatery is back with its second instalment of 'the Butler in bloom', a spring-time event which spans two months and sees the modern, Ibero-American-focused restaurant turn pink in honour of the warming weather and longer days.

The Butler will be filled with fresh floral and art installations, courtesy of floral studio, the Boutierre Girls, as well as a refreshed new wall thanks to a mural painted by Sydney-based graphic designer Emiel Saada. Watch the sun set over the city skyline from the Butler's garden patio with a Lillet Spritz in hand – you can choose from the classic (Lillet Blanc, strawberries, cucumber, mint and soda) as well as other fruity versions including the Blood Orange Spritz, Grapefruit Spritz or Strawberry Spritz. On Wednesdays through to Sundays when the light is at its most heavenly, between 4pm – 6pm, all Lillet Spritzes are $12.

A pop-up dessert bar will feature four new South-American influenced desserts, including the 'milhojas', mille-feuille-esque layered pastry with vanilla cream, dulce de leche, pistachio and orange ice cream; the 'arroz con leche', a sweet, creamy rice-infused dessert with lemongrass, vanilla, blood orange shaved ice and meringue; a pannacotta with coconut, jamaica, or Mexican hibiscus, blueberry syrup and kiwifruit sorbet; and a semifreddo with espresso Anejo caramel, cocoa masa streusel and Manuka honey. Each dessert is $15, or you can try three for $40 or all four of them for $50.

Head over to the Butler from October 1 to November 29 for some floral-festooned spring-time vibes.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

Share the story