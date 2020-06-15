This red hot subscription service will deliver bottles of chilli sauce to your door

There's an overzealous spice fanatic in every group of friends. You know, the one who'll sweat through a meal having ordered the only menu item with five chillis beside it. The one who'll barely have sat down at the table before asking the waiter whether they can bring over the Sriracha, please? If you have the self-awareness to acknowledge that you are that friend, we have just the subscription box for you.

Local business ChilliBom is delivering boxes with new, tried and tested hot sauces straight to your door every three months or six months – depending on what you think you can handle. Plus, your first box comes with a 'traveller' bottle, so you can keep some hot sauce in your bag, à la Beyoncé.

The team behind ChilliBom live and breathe spicy sauces and fiery flavours, so you can rest assured you're in the hands of experts. They've scoured Australia and overseas for the best cult finds and locally specific sauces to mail to your door each season. With names like ‘Shit The Bed’, ‘F&*K Me That’s Hot’, and the ‘Hot Sauce Hallucinator’, we're more amused than concerned about how spicy they'll be (but also, let it be known, slightly concerned). The contents of each season's box are a secret until all the boxes have been delivered to their recipients.

If you're not ready to commit to a subscription, but still want some fire in your life you can try out individual sauces – they stock the Oprah Winfrey endorsed Truff brand of hot sauce, which incorporates a kick of truffle – or more novel offerings like the world's most spicy lollipop and the hottest gummy bear, which anecdotally has been claimed to reduce grown men into "a literal hot mess".

The winter edition of the box has already sold out, but the next subscription box delivers August 15, 2020. Assuming your spice-loving ways haven't already scalded your tastebuds clean off, you can order yours here.

