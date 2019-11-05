This rooftop bar is slinging $1 dumplings every Monday

There’s just something about dumplings. Steamed or fried, those little pouches packed with flavour are way too easy to down by the dozen. But sling those tiny delicacies for a dollar, serve them up on one of Sydney’s prettiest rooftop venues, add in some happy hour booze bonuses, and you've got yourself a winning recipe.

That’s exactly what is going down at Duck and Rice on Monday nights. Grab a seat in the bar or on the terrace, surrounded by 250 glowing handmade Chinese iron lanterns, and help yourself to fresh dumplings for $1 a pop. Varieties on offer include pork and prawn shumai, traditional Cantonese har gow, scallop and prawn, and Chinese spinach and wood ear mushroom.

The offer is available for the foreseeable future every Monday between 5pm and 8pm, with a minimum order of five dumplings per person. If you make it in before 6pm you can also take advantage of happy hour (which runs 4-6pm weekdays) and grab $7 pints, $7 wines and $9 house spirits.

You can find Duck and Rice on the rooftop level at Westfield Pitt Street. Bookings are not required for this marvellous Monday special.

