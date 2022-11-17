Make like Marie Kondo in the next couple of days and you can support flood victims. This Saturday, November 19, Uber will pick up your pre-loved clothing and deliver it, for free, to the Australian Red Cross, so the charity can support people in need.

Pull out clothing and accessories that no longer spark joy, but just make sure it’s all in good nick. The Red Cross has set a goal to receive 55,000kg of quality, re-sellable stuff through this Clothing Drive. They’re not taking homewares, undies, bras, or that shirt you wore to paint your lounge room.

All you need to do is: pack your pre-loved items into a bag or box that will fit in a regular car boot; open the Uber app between 10am and 4pm on Saturday and navigate to the Package (brown box icon) section; select ‘Send a package’; enter ‘Red Cross Clothing Drive’ as the recipient, and select a location (the trip should automatically show as $0); meet your driver on arrival.

You need to be located in Sydney (or Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide or Perth) to redeem the free delivery. And you can only redeem the code once, so if your housemate wants to add a bag too, get them to book via the app themselves. Find out more here.

Major flooding is impacting a range of NSW communities, including Forbes, Eugowra, Parkes, Molong, Cowra, Canowindra, Young and Yass.

If you’re after other ways to support these flood-affected communities, you can donate specific items, time or money to Givit. Or donate money to Good360’s NSW Flood Appeal, the NSW State Emergency Service, the Salvation Army’s Disaster and Emergency Support, or the Foundation for Rural Regional Renewal’s Flood Recovery Appeal.

Looking for other ways to lend a hand to those in need? Click here for places to volunteer in Sydney.