Having opened to the public in December 2019, lockdowns have ensured that the ambitious and rather impressive Coliseum Theatre in Western Sydney hasn’t had as many chances show off its world-class facilities as it would have hoped to by now. But that doesn’t mean this world-class entertainment venue in a little suburb called Rooty Hill has gone unnoticed by the architectural elite.

The Sydney Coliseum Theatre has made the World Festival of Interiors 2020/2021 shortlist in the Public Buildings category – the only Australian nomination in the category from a list of 17 spaces from across the globe.

Designed by COX Architecture and part of the West HQ precinct at the apex of the M4 and M7 motorways, which is also home to Rooty Hill RSL, The Sydney Coliseum Theatre is a 2000-seat multi-modal performance venue capable of hosting musicals, dramatic theatre, live music and more.

It features European designed retractable stall seating allowing the auditorium to be “flipped” from seated mode to banquet mode in 60 minutes; an orchestra pit; three foyers; seven bars; and the majestic Field of Stars Chandelier – a 241 stranded chandelier featuring thousands of crystals designed to appear as though they have been suspended mid-air.

Director of COX Architecture, Brooke Lloyd, says that the building’s design speaks to the core of what the Sydney Coliseum is: “Designed by the many, for the many.”

“Alongside the functional diversity, the space required an acoustic chameleon quality to appeal to a broad spectrum of users; those cultural connoisseurs accustomed to the Sydney Opera House for example, while at the same time creating a welcoming and comfortable place to encourage cultural engagement to the uninitiated. The team at COX was able to rise to this challenge. They are very deserving of this nomination and, hopefully, the win,” says Errington.

The shortlist for the World Festival of Interiors consists of over 100 of the very best interior projects by some of the world’s foremost design and architecture firms from across more than 20 countries. The festival will be held in Lisbon in early December.

As Western Sydney rollicks in the lasting high of the Penrith Panthers’ big win at the NRL Grand Final, we’ll be rooting for Rooty Hill in this big competition, and looking forward to catching a show at the Coliseum as Sydney begins to exit lockdown soon.

