This Sydney bowling alley is getting an exciting makeover

Scoring strikes by the skin of your teeth in a high stakes bowling match is always a thrilling ride, but at Zone Bowling Villawood they’re taking it up a notch. The Western Sydney alley has recently undergone a huge refurbishment to bring their arcade games, laser tag arena, prize shop and party rooms up to a flashy 2019 standard.

For the official reopening on May 18, they’ll be unveiling a new café serving drinks of both the boozy and caffeinated variety, plus snacks. But the real show-stopper is the brand-spanking-new bumper car rink. How did we ever make do without them?

Photograph: Supplied

There’s going to be a launch party with face painting and gaming fun on the long weekend of June 8-10, but we’re most excited about the deals they’re running in the lead up. You’ll simply have to be at the arcade on May 25 and 26, as they’re doing a full weekend of absolutely free bumper car rides. It’s going to be wild. You’ll also score deals for bonus arcade credit on certain dates before the launch.

