The best things to see at Vivid Light

Prepare for the streets to be flooded with tourists, Instagrammers and loved-up winter couples, because Vivid Sydney is back from May 24 to June 15. As has been the trend for a decade now, there will be luminous installations shining every night from 6-11pm, alongside a healthy itinerary of talks and gigs for the big winter festival.

Glowing trails will stretch from the Botanic Gardens to Darling Harbour, once again take over Luna Park and Taronga Zoo, and also popping-up again at Chatswood with all kinds of interactive displays. If you're keen to get amongst it, make sure you stop in at one of Sydney's award-wining bars for booze-fuel and bar snacks that'll prepare you for the Circular Quay crowds.

