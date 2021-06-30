Sydney
Maroo Korean BBQ
Photograph: Nicholas Jordan

This website lets you order everything you need for a Korean barbecue experience at home

From marinated meats to delicious Korean sweets, your gourmet Korean cuisine needs are covered from every angle

Maxim Boon
As the Harbour City reluctantly settles into a second lockdown, Sydneysiders are hungry for ways to spice up dinner time at home. Enter Seoulfoods.com.au. The handy online ordering service has partnered with a bunch of Sydney’s best authentic and Korean fusion restaurants, so you can order everything you need to prepare a delicious Korean feast in your own kitchen.

On Seoulfoods.com.au you can find premium marinated meats for barbecues as well as ready-meals and meal packs containing easy-to-follow recipes by the teams at popular Korean eateries in Sydney, including Arisun, Kanghodong Baekjeong, 678 BBQ and Ilcha Korean Buffet.

Your order will include the same fresh ingredients you can dine on in-house, and Seoulfoods' delivery network covers the majority of Metropolitan Sydney, so no matter where in town you live, you can get in on the delicious action. Drop-offs take place on Tuesday (for orders placed Fri-Sun), Thursday (for orders placed Mon-Tue) and Saturday (for orders placed Wed-Thu). Alternatively, you can opt to pick up your order from Chinatown, Strathfield or Cabramatta on Tuesdays, Thursdays or Saturdays.

Want the snacks without the kitchen hassle? Check out these Sydney restaurants now offering home delivery and takeaway. 

