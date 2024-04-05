1. “This is bullshit.”

2. “Maybe there won't be a line at The Caterpillar Club tonight."

3. “Well, I guess I should cancel all my plans."

4. “I wonder if it’s raining in Melbourne?”

5. “This is bullshit.”

6. “What's that warning? 'Don't drive through flood water'. Would this be considered flood water?"

7. “Goodbye inside-out umbrella. You've served me faithfully these past 28 minutes."

8. “Can I still wear these slides?”

9. “Looks like I’m never going to be able to wear these shoes again.”

10. “Can I afford to just catch Ubers everywhere?”

11. “Uh-oh, Ubers will be surging."

12. “How am I going to pay for this flood damage?”

13. “Who will bring me lunch?"

14. “Maybe I should volunteer for the State Emergency Service”

15. “This is bullshit.”

