Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Splashes of rain water in a muddy puddle
Photograph: Chandler Cruttenden/ Unsplash

Thoughts Sydneysiders have when it won't stop raining

Rain, rain, go away. Please dear god just go away

Alice Ellis
Written by
Alice Ellis
Advertising

1. This is bullshit.”
2.Maybe there won't be a line at The Caterpillar Club tonight."
3. Well, I guess I should cancel all my plans."
4. I wonder if it’s raining in Melbourne?”
5. This is bullshit.”
6. What's that warning? 'Don't drive through flood water'. Would this be considered flood water?"
7. Goodbye inside-out umbrella. You've served me faithfully these past 28 minutes."
8. “Can I still wear these slides?”
9. “Looks like I’m never going to be able to wear these shoes again.”
10.Can I afford to just catch Ubers everywhere?
11. Uh-oh, Ubers will be surging."
12. “How am I going to pay for this flood damage?”
13. Who will bring me lunch?"
14.Maybe I should volunteer for the State Emergency Service” 
15. “This is bullshit.”

Need to escape indoors? Here are the best things to do when it's raining in Sydney.

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.