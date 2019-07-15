101 fun things to do indoors in Sydney
Looking for places to go in Sydney when it's cold and wet? Here are some excellent ideas for indoor fun
Who says Sydney's all about the outdoors? For those days when it's wet, gloomy or particularly windy, take shelter with our guide to fun things to do indoors in Sydney. There's something for everyone, from entertainment parks to sport and fitness classes, workshops and talks and cultural venues that are warm and dry all year round.
Learn a new language
Want to impress your friends with un peu de français? Whatever the motivation, Sydney is brimming with language courses to suit your linguist needs, whether it’s saying hello in Arabic or signing your name in AUSLAN.
Go wild at Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq
This little pocket of Alexandria is the perfect place to hide out on a rainy day. You’ve got indoor warehouses for climbing, boozing and bouldering, like Sky Zone, Rocks Brewery and 9 Degrees – plus an arcade of retro games, bowling and laser tag inside Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq.
Chuck an axe at Maniax
Keen to lob a hatchet at a wooden target? Head to this warehouse in St Peters to perfect your throw. Whether your style is two hands over the head or a one-armed power hurl, you’ll release a lot of stress with every axe that sticks to the board.
Make something handy at MakerSpace &Company
Marrickville is home to a huge warehouse where you can hire a workbench and finally finish that DIY project. They also run workshops in metal work, leather work, floristry, ceramics, textiles and wood work.
Go solo to the Golden Age Cinema
This 56-seat Art Deco cinema is a world away from the sticky popcorn covered seats of the multiplex cinemas. Get away from the crowds for an afternoon screening of the latest releases, classic picks or an indie film that isn’t showing anywhere else.
Cork & Chroma
If you've always wanted to have a crack at painting, but you’ve never had the courage to sign up for a class, now is the time to take the plunge with Cork & Chroma. This Surry Hills studio runs daily beginners’ painting sessions, fuelled by a healthy serve of wine.
Experience Art After Hours
Head to the Art Gallery of NSW on Wednesday for night-time exhibition access and a program of free music, screenings, and talks by experts, artists and celebs.
Visit the Museum of Human Disease (seriously!)
Hypochondriacs and WebMD enthusiasts, this one’s for you. For a stunning confrontation with your own mortality, pay a visit to this specialist museum housed within the University of New South Wales. In its possession are 2,000 specimens of human disease, obtained from the organs and tissue of autopsied patients who’ve generously given their bodies to science.
Sky dive (without jumping out of a plane) at iFly
Penrith’s indoor skydiving centre is used as a training camp for professional divers and the local military. It has a powerful windtunnel that means you can learn to hold a good posture, turn from left to right and skyrocket to the top with your instructor.
Explore the greenery at Woollahra Library at Double Bay
Can't go outside because it's raining? The three-level Woollahra Library is bursting with greenery, from the vertical plant wall to the hanging vines that cascade from above; giving the feeling of being in the midst of an indoor garden.
Settle in for a free Monday night movie at the Soda Factory
Cure the Monday blues with hot dogs and feelgood films on the big screen. The Soda Factory screens classic movies such as Sister Act, My Best Friend’s Wedding and Stand By Me every Monday night from 6.30pm followed by live music at the Monday Jam ($5 door charge).
DIY your home at Koskela
Interiors store Koskela runs workshops in embroidery, screen printing, jewellery making, carving and kintsugi – the Japanese art of mending broken ceramics.
Dive into a shark tank at Sydney Aquarium
Get closer to sharks, without entering the ocean. You can swim with sharks (who vary in size from 2.5 to 3.2 metres) and other marine life without a cage at Sea Life Sydney Aquarium. The question remains: are you brave enough?
Get lost inside Carriageworks
Worth visiting for the space alone, Carriageworks is the latest incarnation of the Eveleigh Rail Yards. With a program of large-scale theatre, dance and installation works, Carriageworks is gaining a reputation as the venue for the most progressive Sydney drama, dance and art.
Take an indoor dip at the Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre
Just because it’s too cold for the beach doesn’t mean that you can’t swim! Go for gold with the Swim, Steam and Sauna package at the Ian Thorpe Aquatic Centre.
Go to the State Library
The grand old dame of libraries is the oldest in the country – stepping inside you can almost feel the weight of all the words that have been read between its walls. The studious, and those seeking respite from the bustle of the outside world, can ensconce themselves in the high-domed, light-filled Mitchell Reading Room.
Spice up your life at Latin Dance Australia
Swap Netflix for Tuesday night salsa or reggaeton at Latin Dance Australia. Grab a partner and bring your best moves to the beginners’ classes at the start of the week.
Head to White Rabbit Gallery
This state-of-the-art, four-floor temple to post-millennial Chinese art hosts Judith Neilson’s epic collection, a shop and a tea house that serves dumplings.
Go bouldering at 9 Degrees
Climbers don’t use ropes or harnesses but instead scale shorter walls beside thick, padded flooring. The benefit here is that you won’t need a climbing partner, equipment or much training.
Observe the night sky at Sydney Observatory
Taking a night tour of Sydney Observatory will make you feel small again. The museum is open to the public throughout the year and each twilight tour includes marvelling at constellations in the planetarium and looking through the telescope in the historic domed tower.
Party at the MCA Art Bar
Party like/with an artist at this semi-regular social event, curated by a different artist each edition. Entry gets you late-night exhibition access, art-ivities, performances, party tunes – and a terrace bar with killer views.
See a retro movie at the Hayden Orpheum
This restored Art Deco theatre regularly shows retro films and old favourites like Chariots of Fire, Dirty Dancing and Reservoir Dogs, plus the so-bad-it’s-amazing The Room.
Get amongst the free karaoke rooms at Goros
The free karaoke rooms at Goros often fill out on Friday and Saturday nights, but while you’re waiting there’s plenty of arcade games (and drinks and snacks) to keep you busy.
Take a leap of faith at Sky Zone Alexandria
Sydney’s indoor trampoline park has multiple zones, so you can bounce off the walls, from side to side and into a pit of giant foam squares if you want to. Once you’re tired of jumping, they’ve got indoor climbing walls, dodgeball games and something called the Leap of Faith too.
Play pub trivia at the Taphouse
Mondays are quiet in Sydney, but there’re hijinks to be had at Darlinghurst’s beloved beer barn. Trivia starts around 7pm and Oscar is your sassy host with a truly terrible cheesy playlist that features Cher and the Corrs – hilarious and awful. Winners walk away with a $40 bar tab.
Up your plant game at Plantify
You can’t help but be drawn to this cute cottage filled to the brim with succulents, ferns and leafy terrariums. Once inside, you’ll find more carefully curated greenery to purchase and take home.
Have tea at the Tea Room in QVB
There are three pages of tea on offer at this QVB classic. That’s a whopping 35 teas including their ‘splendid Earl Grey’ blend and a stand-your-spoon-up-in-it assam bari. Sitt up nice and straight on your little velour chair and pick at dainties off the three-tier tray.
Explore the depths of the Powerhouse Museum
The Powerhouse is the largest museum in Australia, with a collection of 385,000 objects, 22 permanent and five temporary display spaces, and more than 250 interactive exhibits. It covers science, technology, creativity, decorative arts and Australian popular culture – there's truly something for everyone.
Learn to skate with RollerFit
In a RollerFit class you’ll learn to skate backwards, perform tricks and play games with other roller skating buddies. They run classes for all levels, so don't worry if you've never skated before.
Spend the morning coffee cupping at Reuben Hills
Want to know more about coffee but don’t have a cent to spare? Reuben Hills do free cupping sessions every Saturday at 10am in their special lab above the café. You can sign up via their website and the sessions run for an hour.
Make your own perfume at Work-Shop Sydney
And master many other hobbies at this venue that runs fun and affordable classes for Sydneysiders. They’ve got evening and weekend classes in cheesemaking, Japanese bookbinding, blending your own gin and even stuffing your own dead animals (Taxidermy 101).
Swing through the sky at Sydney Trapeze School
Sydney Trapeze School runs classes and workshops including aerial, juggling jumping stilts, acrobatics, trampoline, tight-rope walking and flying trapeze. It’s also the only indoor trapeze school in Sydney, a short walking distance from St Peters train station.
Go to a free talk at the Apple Store
The big apple on George Street regularly runs free talks and masterclasses from all sorts of people. They’ve held a class on street style photography with the man behind Men in this Town and a fashion illustration class inspired by Fashion Week. You don’t even need to own an iPhone to attend.
Take a backstage tour of Sydney Opera House
Visit the Opera House – but not as you’ve seen it before. Go behind-the-scenes and uncover the glamorous life of the performers that grace the famous stage. Tours run from 7am.
Escape from the Cipher Room
You and your co-players have just one hour to locate the secrets that Agent 'M' has hidden somewhere in the room. To find them, you're going to have to look for clues, follow a bunch of hints and crack a bunch of codes. OooOOOoOoooh.
Pen an awardwinning novel at the Australian Writers' Centre
If you’ve got an idea for a story, you can start putting words on the page with the help of the Australian Writers’ Centre. They run courses in creative writing, blogging and more.
Cycle up a mountain at Scenic Cycle
You can cycle through the cliffs of Southern France or the harsh terrain of Arizona, all without leaving the CBD. Scenic Cycle is like a spin class but with beautiful locations projected on a screen.
Fly a plane at Sydney's Flight Simulator
Have your own Top Gun moment and write cheques your body can cash at Jet Flight Simulator Sydney. You take complete control of an aircraft within the safe confines of a warehouse in Alexandria. Simply select which airport you’d like to fly from – there are 22,000 on the list.
Learn to cook like a chef at Sydney Seafood School
The SSS gives lessons on how to cook everything from pipis to octopus, and in every dang style you'll ever want. With cameo appearances from Sydney's best foodies, and with complimentary wine tastings, you'll be cooking up a storm in no time.
Go for an indoor ice skate at the Macquarie Ice Rink
Break the ice and head to the Macquarie Ice Rink to glide into winter (without getting frostbite). There are multiple sessions a day as well as a Friday disco night and private lessons available.
Explore the workplace and home of Brett Whiteley
Miraculously, the studio of Australia’s great expressionist has been kept the way it was when he died of a heroin overdose in 1992. Browse Whiteley’s books and records and see the unfinished painting he was working on.
Take a ghost tour of Manly Quarantine Station
Did you know the old (and allegedly haunted) Quarantine Station on North Head at Manly hosts ghost tours? If you are looking for a fright in the night then this extreme ghost tour is for you (ages 18+ only). Not advised for anyone with a fear of deadly infectious diseases.
Visit Casula Powerhouse Arts Centre
Visit this multi-disciplinary arts centre and enjoy an exhibition, participate in a workshop, watch some theatre, live music or a film.
Play darts in one of these Sydney pubs
If you like your schooner with a side of danger (they are very sharp) and enjoy blowing off steam the old fashioned way (by throwing things at a wall) then perhaps consider these haunts that our resident, anonymous pub darts fanatic has highlighted as the best.
Unleash your speed demon at Ultimate Karting
There are a number of indoor go karting tracks around Sydney. This one near Campbelltown is spread over an acre and it has a fleet of European Sodi go karts that you can race around the shot-blasted concrete track – great for tyre grip.
Wake up to a breakfast lecture at Creative Mornings
Turn after-work drinks into morning networking with Creative Mornings. The monthly breakfast lectures feature one speaker, usually from a design background, on topics from failure to taking risks. Tickets usually sell out within minutes.
See a show at City Recital Hall
Beautiful acoustics and a diverse all-year program of classical, choral, baroque and chamber music make this a great place to take time out and contemplate the bigger things in life – or just tune out with a soundtrack.
Spend a day at Campbelltown Arts Centre
When it’s too cold and wet to enjoy the Japanese garden, go inside for the gallery’s exhibitions, or sign up for one of the weekly ceramics and embroidery workshops.
Flip out at Flip Out
Kids (and adults) will be bouncing off the walls at this land of trampolines. There are two jumping indoor arenas to allow for maximum jumping fun in all kinds of weather and are open till late for the adults.
Pirouette like a pro at Sydney Dance Company
Whether you want to learn how to fondue (that’s ballet talk for bending, sinking or melting on one leg), high kick or get low, Sydney Dance Company is your one-stop shop for dance classes. There’s absolute beginner right through to advanced.
Have a poke around the Sydney Bus Museum
It’s all aboard for a one-way trip to public transport geekery at the Sydney Bus Museum, which has a huge collection of vintage buses kept at the hundred-year-old Leichhardt Tramshed. You’ll be able to poke around everything from the 1924 Ruggles, a cute, boxy little thing for only 22 people, all the way up to those stuffy white-and-blue Mercedes-Benz buses.
Have a ball at Strike King Street Wharf
The narrow entrance to Strike King Street Wharf is somewhat akin to the bowling lanes that are the star of the venue, but there’s a lot more on offer here than pins and spares. There's also five schmick karaoke rooms, three escape rooms and a bright new Japanese pop-art aesthetic.
Explore the National Maritime Museum
For a city whose history has always been entwined with its harbour, the sea and water travel, it comes as no surprise that this museum is one of the finest when it comes to maritime treasures. Enter the world of underwater warfare at the National Maritime Museum. Explore the last of the big gun destroyers, board a submarine and learn the difference between port and starboard.
Kick butt at the Krav Maga Defence Institute
Unlike many martial arts that have a strong spiritual component, Krav Maga is all about the practical self-defence. You’ll learn to get out of a choke hold, a seated choke hold, how to free yourself from someone dragging you across the room by your neck and how to throw off someone trying to choke you while you’re fighting a secondary opponent.
Get boozy and play arcade games at B. Lucky & Sons
B. Lucky and Sons in the Entertainment Quarter is a neon-lit fun house where you can play Mario Kart (in costume, if you like), NBA hoops, Space Invaders, Air Hockey, Jurassic Park, the Claw, and many many more classic and new-age arcade games.
Ollie off an indoor street course at Monster Skatepark
Monster Skatepark is one of the best-equipped parks in Australia, with an indoor street course as well as outdoor ramps. There are sessions for BMXing, skateboarding, girls only and scooters. If you’re a little rusty, you can hire helmets and pads at the park.
Explore Aussie natural history at the Australian Museum
Learn about Australia’s flora and fauna, meet dinosaurs or better understand Earth’s many minerals. Take a look inside Trailblazers – an exhibition on Australia’s greatest living explorers.
Shoot lasers at strangers at Kingpin Darling Harbour
Up to 40 people can play laser skirmish in any one game in Darling Harbour’s entertainment hub, which means you can rock up in the middle of a rainstorm with one friend and still have a blast battling it out with the kids.
Dance in the dark at No Lights No Lycra
Let loose and don’t worry about what anyone else is thinking – they can’t see you! Join the weekly No Lights No Lycra dance fitness parties in Bondi, Newtown, Parramatta and Warriewood.
Zen out at Sydney Float Centre
Immerse yourself in a cocoon-like sensory deprivation tank. Filled with lukewarm water and mixed with Epsom salts, the relaxation pods create a weightless environment, which encourages deep relaxation.
Go Heaps Gay
Whether you’re gay, straight or somewhere in between, you’ll have a heaps good time at one of Sydney’s favourite queer and inclusive parties. Expect plenty of Vogueing on the dancefloor.
Perfect your photog skills at the ACP
There’s a lot more to taking a beautiful photograph than just pointing your iPhone at something. Find a digital camera and sign up for the five-week Camera Craft 1 course at the Australian Centre for Photography (ACP).
Shop away at the Cannery Rosebery
What was once a soup canning warehouse in Rosebery is now home to providores, boutique bottle shops and artisan delis. The shopping precinct is an indoor market that includes natural wine and craft beer bottle shop the Drink Hive, family-owned traditional butcher Kingsmore Meats, plus organic grocery store Wholefoods House.
See stand-up at Papa Gede's
Papa Gede's, a much-loved laneway cocktail bar in the inner city, adds comedy to its cocktails list on the third Tuesday of the month. The line-up is curated by Chris Leben and Rose Piper, and tickets are $10 both online and on the door.
Pay a visit to the Rose Seidler House
American architect Harry Seidler built this house for his parents, Rose and Max. The original 1950s colour scheme has been restored, and the furnishings are by important post-war designers such as Charles Eames and Eero Saarinen. It’s run by Sydney Living Museums, and guided tours are available on request.
Give your face a treat at Aesop
Take your pick of Aesop’s six signature facial treatments at the Paddington store. They cater to all skin types using their own suite of products.
Sit down for Story Club at Giant Dwarf
Every month, Story Club pick a theme and gather sacrificial celebrities to wax lyrical in a giant armchair in front of a crowd and read true stories out of a giant book. It goes down monthly at Giant Dwarf.
Have a boogie at Groove Therapy
Rock up to 107 Projects in Redfern on a Monday or Tuesday evening and you’ll find activewear-wearing folk seeking out one thing: a soul-soaring dance session. This is the ultimate drop-in dance class for wannabee groovers who have been too self-conscious to shake it in a structured setting before.
Go bowling at the Standard Bowl
Fuel up at Johnny Wongs before heading up the next flight of stairs to face off in a bowling match. The lanes and balls are funsized, it’s always free and there’s DJs to keep you dancing between strikes.
Learn to rock the dancefloor with Swingtime Dance School
Swingtime Dance School runs swing, rock'n'roll and balboa dance classes all over Sydney's Inner West. They're open to beginners, but if you already know a few steps you can take the advanced classes.
Join Sydney's sea shanty group
Yes. We're serious. It's a group of folks who get together and sing sea shanties. Every Monday night from 9pm, the Redfern Shanty Club bunkers together to clap, holla and fumble their way through renditions of ‘Barrett’s Privateers’, ‘Molly Malone’ and ‘Haul Away Joe’ at the Dock bar in Redfern.
Enjoy paintball without the mess at Spitfire Paintball
Nothing is more satisfying than blasting your friend with harmless ammunition. Now you can play paintball without the paint and without going outside. ‘Reballs’ are soft rubber paintballs, meaning you can catch the train home without looking like a cartoon artist, and they shoot straighter as well. And it all happens under cover, so rain never stops play.
Go for a lunchtime game of badminton at All Sorts Indoor Sports
Play a social badminton game at All Sorts Indoor Sports. It’s open to individuals and teams, with racquet and shuttlecock hire available if you haven’t got your own gear.
Have a LOL at Cafe Lounge
This Surry Hills stalwart delivers the goods to those in need of a LOL fix on a Monday night. Comedy Lounge Mondays shows off local laughpeddlers who dish out snappy stand-up from 8pm, alongside happy hour drink specials.
Take a tour of the Macquarie Lighthouse
Take in the city’s views from the top of Australia’s oldest operating lighthouse. Learn the history of this 19th-century building on a guided tour or (if you dare step outside) visit the grounds free of charge.
Retreat to child’s pose at One Hot Yoga
Baby, it’s cold outside – so get into the heated chambers of this Potts Point yoga studio and stretch like a cat against a hot radiator. They’ve got two studios warmed to 27 degrees and 37 degrees and classes include Hot Mat Pilates and Slow Hot Flow yoga.
Make the next Tropfest winning short film at AFTRS
The Australian Film, Television and Radio School (AFTRS) runs short courses in screenwriting, documentary filming, radio presenting and assistant directing. You don’t need any prior knowledge or skills to apply.
Find your inner Spider-Man at Sydney Indoor Climbing Gym
You’ll get a workout while you learn the best strategies for indoor rock climbing. Sign up for a fun five-session course at two convenient locations. Warning: racing to the top gets addictive.
Tour the Susannah Place Museum
Built in 1844, this terrace of four houses – including a corner shop, original brick privies and open laundries – gives an idea of what 19th-century community living was really like. Entry to the museum is by guided tour only, between 2pm and 5pm (last tour is at 4pm). Book ahead if possible. Note that steep, narrow stairs are involved.
'Swim' at the Cliff Dive
Whether you want to get down to grime and hip hop at their weekend parties, or feel like having a nostalgic night at the Naughty Noughties, you’ll be sure to have plenty of reasons to dance under the club’s sea of fake fishes.
Smash pinball at the Courthouse Hotel
This beloved Newtown boozer is famous for its expansive beer garden, but if it’s wetter than Davy Jones’ locker this is still an excellent place to loiter thanks to their dedicated pinball room. Gather all your gold coins, order a jug of Young Henrys or Stone and Wood and bask in the colourful glow of the eight pinnies that will put your reflexes to the ultimate test.
Browse the Museum of Contemporary Art
Discover the MCA’s collection with free guided tours running daily or explore the museum’s temporary exhibitions.