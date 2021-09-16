Sydney
Lorde in a silk dress, crouching down on her feet, bushes and the sea in the background
Photograph: Supplied/Frontier Touring

Three major touring giants are offering a year of free gigs for the fully vaxxed

They're throwing their weight behind the public health push to get live stadium gigs happening safely again

Written by
Stephen A Russell
As Sydney gears up to unlock, three of Australia’s biggest live music tour promoters stand ready to unleash an avalanche of major stars returning to our harbourside city’s coolest venues. Massive names like Lorde, Snoop Dogg, Alanis Morissette, the Backstreet, the DMAs and the Kid Laroi. The thing is, though, if you want to be back in the presumably socially distant mosh when that happens, you’re gonna need to get double vaccinated.

Frontier Touring, Live Nation and TEG has banded together to help the push for Australia to get jabbed, get back out there and get in amongst stadium rock one again. Favouring the carrot, rather than the stick, approach, they’ve launched a cool competition dubbed Vaxstage Pass. Open to all Aussie residents aged 18-plus, head over the Vaxstage Pass site to sign up. You’ll have to be fully vaxxed and able to prove so via the Medicare COVID-19 Digital Certificate, by the time the comp closes on November 30, and then share, in under 25 words, which live gig you’re most looking forward to.

And the prize is pretty outstanding. Five winners will get double passes to each gig hosted by Frontier Touring, Live Nation or TEG for the whole of next year. Wowzas. Get jabbed, get in, get on it.

Love live music? Stream a global gig featuring Kylie, Delta Goodrem, Jennifer LopezLizzo, Billie Eilish and more.

