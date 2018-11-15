Throw your support behind ‘Equality Green’ one year on from the Yes vote

This time last year, 30,000 people stood side by side in support of marriage equality on the central lawn of Prince Alfred Park, where they heard the news that 62 per cent of Australians had voted ‘yes’ in what had been a roller coaster of unnecessary hurt and anxiety in the lead-up to the Australian Marriage Law Postal Survey.

Now, as a permanent reminder of that joyful moment in Australia’s history, the City of Sydney is proposing to name the central lawn ‘Equality Green’ – and we couldn’t be prouder.

From today, you can have your say on the proposal, which received unanimous support from the city council and was originally put to the City by the co-chair of Australian Marriage Equality, Alex Greenwich MP.

It’s really easy to do: simply click on the open consultation ‘Proposal to name Prince Alfred Park lawn ‘Equality Green’ and click on the green button to leave your feedback. We did it and it only took a couple of seconds.

Photograph: City of Sydney/Jack Begbie

The proposal to name the central lawn Equality Green will not change the name of Prince Alfred Park, but it will be an ongoing reminder that love won – and that’s important for the 10,000 Australians who were able to legally marry their loved ones in the past year. It may be a small gesture, but it’ll serve as a reminder of a moment when Sydney’s LGBTQIA community and its many allies came together to share the good news.

If you were there on November 15, 2017, and want to share your memories, there’s space on the City of Sydney’s feedback form for you to tell your story. The proposal is open for consultation until 5pm on Saturday December 15, 2018.





