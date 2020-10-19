Tickets have just dropped for more than 900 gigs around Sydney and NSW

The local live music scene is about to get a much needed boost when the NSW Government’s Great Southern Nights initiative kicks into gear. Starting from November 5, it will bring more than 1000 gigs to 300-plus venues around Sydney and 130 towns around the state – and ticket sales have just opened for 900 shows.

This means you can head out to catch real life performances from the likes of Oz rock founding father Jimmy Barnes at the Sydney Coliseum in Western Sydney, and indie crooner Matt Corby getting amongst the coastal vibes in Brunswick Heads. You can make plans to spend a night with one of your favourite musos in Sydney or make a weekend of it by heading to a regional gig.

The line-up – curated by ARIA (the Australian Recording Industry Association) and an industry advisory committee across venues around NSW – features both established and emerging local artists. You can catch sets from ethereal one-person-band Tash Sultana, ‘Adore’-able indie pop star Amy Shark, make gravy with rock poet Paul Kelly, and feel a little less ‘Untouched’ with pop twins the Veronicas. You can also look out for ‘Homecoming Queen’ Thelma Plum, light up your ‘Lanterns’ for Birds of Tokyo, and get down with the Presets, the Jungle Giants, and blues rockers the Teskey Brothers. Tones and I will make you a 'Dance Monkey', and Missy Higgins should sound familiar, though she may leave you with a ‘Scar’.

You can check out the gig guide and get booking here.