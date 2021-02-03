SydneyChange city
Lamington
Photograph: Supplied/Tokyo Lamington

Tokyo Lamington is collaborating with Hello Auntie on three new, limited-edition treats

Including a savoury, curry-flavoured one

By
Divya Venkataraman
Lamingtons have really found their groove in 2021, with a bunch of bakeries and cafés reimagining the classic, school bake-sale staple into something way more interesting.

In celebration of Lunar New Year in 2021, two Sydney joints are joining forces for what might seem like an unexpected but mighty combo. Inventive sponge cake chain Tokyo Lamington, the brainchild of Eddie Stewart (founder of N2 Extreme Gelato and formerly, of Black Star Pastry), is rolling out three new lamingtons in celebration of the year of the Ox: one features pandan and pineapple, while the other is reminiscent of a pineapple tart, and the last is a savoury creation by Hello Auntie's head chef and owner, Cuong Nguyen, which sandwiches Vietnamese beef red curry katsu and cocoa butter between two savoury sponge pieces, then coats the whole thing in fried shallots and roasted coconut flakes. 

Grab yours from the pop-up cart in Darling Square (they're $7 for a single lammy and $21 for a pack of three). 

If those flavours don't whet your whistle – check out the seven best lamingtons in Sydney.

Want more? Here are the best places to eat in Sydney over LNY

Latest news

