Top design writer Stephen Todd is the new creative director of Sydney Design Week

With a 25-year career spanning journalism, editing, branding and art direction, Stephen Todd is a globally recognised authority on all things design. Currently the design editor of the Australian Financial Review, his writings have also graced the pages of top fashion and culture titles such as American Vogue, Wallpaper and Blueprint.

And he’s not only written about major trends, he’s also set them. In 2005, he launched the Paris-based branding and communications agency Concept+Image, delivering A-list collaborations, including bespoke events, exhibitions and advertising campaigns, for world-class brands like Moët and Swarovski.

Every facet of Todd’s wide-ranging experience will be on show at next year’s Sydney Design Week (formerly the Sydney Design Festival), as he takes the reins as creative director. Set to run from September 16-22, 2020 at the Powerhouse Museum, a seven-day program of exhibitions, talks and special events will celebrate and investigate both local and international design. Homegrown talent will take centre stage, but the week also promises to have its finger on the pulse of global trends, as well as exploring Australian design’s place in the Asia Pacific region.

Full details of the program will be announced later in the year.

Love design but can't wait till next September? Check out this Australian furniture design exhibition, The Ideal Home, at the Powerhouse Museum.