Top Sydney restaurants have rallied together to feed our healthcare heroes

Of all the industries feeling the brunt of our current circumstances, hospitality and healthcare are carrying a lot of weight. Now, a new initiative is making it possible to keep some of Sydney’s favourite restaurants in business while feeding the hardworking hospital staff who are keeping us all safe.

With the support of donations from generous Australians on GoFundMe, Feed Our Heroes is delivering free meals to the hard-working healthcare staff on the frontline.

"After coming across some incredible initiatives where communities are providing food to their healthcare workers overseas, I knew I had to do something in Australia,” says Hally Lara, one of the founders.

Through Feed Our Heroes, top local restaurants Hartsyard and Harvest by Darren Taylor are providing individually packaged, re-heatable meals to emergency department staff at Sydney's Royal Prince Alfred Hospital.

“In less than two weeks, we’ve gone from idea to delivery of our first meals, supporting both our healthcare heroes and struggling local restaurants. This is a thank you to everyone both on the frontline and behind the scenes for putting the health and wellbeing of others before their own,” says Lara.

In two weeks, they’ve raised enough money to provide 525 meals to hospital staff, making two deliveries to the RPAH. Feed Our Heroes’ goal is to raise $100,000, which would help feed 500 healthcare workers a week for four months.

100 per cent of the proceeds go to the local restaurants providing the meals. Feed Our Heroes pays retail price for the meals, averaging $12 each, which provides a much needed revenue stream for the struggling hospitality industry.

Feed Our Heroes founders are currently in discussions with more Sydney hospitals, and are looking to take the service nationwide. You can follow on Facebook and Instagram.