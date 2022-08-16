Top Sydney sushi joint Toko will open its new restaurant in the CBD next month

The Crown Street institution closed recently, but it's new sprawling home in the heart of city is readying to open in September

For 15 years, sushi seekers could find some of the best contemporary Japanese eateries in town in the heart of Surry Hills. However, Toko’s sprawling restaurant on Crown Street closed its doors for good earlier this year, with unconfirmed plans to relocate. Now, it’s been officially announced that a new venue has been secured in the CBD and will be welcoming its first diners in September.

Sydneysiders who know and loved the Toko of old can expect to find their favourite dishes on the menu, although the new digs will also come with some new additions to the offering courtesy of owner Matt Yazbek and head chef Sunil Shrestha. But make no mistake, this new chapter for the restaurant is most definitely Toko 2.0. The new 330qm venue, designed by architect Matt Darwon who created the aesthetic for the original Toko, will feature seating for 100 including a 16-patron private dining room, a robata grill, a sushi bar offering omakase, and will stay open beyond 10pm for late-night dining.

An exact date for the opening is yet to be announced, so keep your eyes peeled for further details in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, check out these awesome Japanese restaurants in Sydney.