Trade your pre-loved sneakers for free snacks in the city this week

By Olivia Gee Posted: Tuesday December 11 2018, 10:03am

A colourful shoe
Photograph: Supplied

If your sneakers have run a good game but are ready for retirement, you can swap them in for sweet treats at Steam Mill Lane this week.

Make sure your extra pair of kicks are hole-free and have maintained some tread, and bring them to the lane from December 12-14, where you can donate them to Shoes For Planet Earth, a Sydney charity providing running shoes to people in need around the world. In exchange, you can nab a miso dark choc cookie from Edition Coffee Roasters on Wednesday, one of Butter’s much loved, piping hot cinnamon doughnuts on Thursday, or a refreshing Taiwanese-style milk foam tea from Gong Cha come Friday.

It’s a good opportunity to clear out that bulging wardrobe in time for Christmas, as well as spread a little goodwill while you enjoy a free sugar hit to get you through the week.

You can find the sneaker station just outside 8Bit, where the helpful shoe elves will guide your giving from noon-3pm each day.

By Olivia Gee 30 Posts

Olivia is the Assistant Editor at Time Out Sydney. She's also a competitive op-shopper and hopes to eventually eat her way across every continent.