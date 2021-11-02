The best op shops in Sydney

It can be hard for a new kid on the op shop block to shine, but that definitely isn’t a problem for the new Red Cross joint on Broadway. As with many slick city op shops, colour coded racks of clothes lead the proceedings, with everything from a cute Dotti crop for $7 to a dedicated shelf of near-new jungle print kaftans for $45 apiece, and a massive rack of $20-$40 cut-off denims. Beyond the wardrobe winners, you’ll also find carefully organised shelves of candles and crockery, sandals for days, and a very thoroughly thought-out book section with paperbacks for a fiver. As you have a squiz at their small section of $5 Minecraft and Doctor Who collectible toys, you’ll want to boogie along to their soundtrack of Bob Marley and David Bowie hits, before prancing in front of the Hollywood-style mirror on the red carpet.
Secondhand doesn’t have to mean second best. Pre-loved clothes are not only an affordable way to glam-up your wardrobe, but they also help reduce the environmental impact of disposable fashions. And after all, everything is new again eventually, so looking to yesteryear's threads can help keep you on-trend in the greenest way possible.
But with more than 100 op shops in Sydney alone, how do you know where to bag the best bargains? Here’s our pick of the best pre-loved shopping Sydney has to offer, whether it be in the fashion department or if you're seeking out a living room's worth of furniture, knick knacks, books or kitchenware.