Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Store interior at Wayside Op Shop Potts Point
Photograph: Anna Kucera

The best op shops in Sydney

Stay stylish and save money by shopping second hand

Written by
Nicola Dowse
,
Olivia Gee
&
Maxim Boon
Advertising

Secondhand doesn’t have to mean second best. Pre-loved clothes are not only an affordable way to glam-up your wardrobe, but they also help reduce the environmental impact of disposable fashions. And after all, everything is new again eventually, so looking to yesteryear's threads can help keep you on-trend in the greenest way possible.

But with more than 100 op shops in Sydney alone, how do you know where to bag the best bargains? Here’s our pick of the best pre-loved shopping Sydney has to offer, whether it be in the fashion department or if you're seeking out a living room's worth of furniture, knick knacks, books or kitchenware. 

Still counting those pennies? Eat like a baller on a budget with these delicious cheap eats in Sydney.

The best op shops in Sydney

Red Cross Op Shop Broadway
Photograph: Mitchell Moore

1. Red Cross Op Shop Broadway

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Glebe

It can be hard for a new kid on the op shop block to shine, but that definitely isn’t a problem for the new Red Cross joint on Broadway. As with many slick city op shops, colour coded racks of clothes lead the proceedings, with everything from a cute Dotti crop for $7 to a dedicated shelf of near-new jungle print kaftans for $45 apiece, and a massive rack of $20-$40 cut-off denims. Beyond the wardrobe winners, you’ll also find carefully organised shelves of candles and crockery, sandals for days, and a very thoroughly thought-out book section with paperbacks for a fiver. As you have a squiz at their small section of $5 Minecraft and Doctor Who collectible toys, you’ll want to boogie along to their soundtrack of Bob Marley and David Bowie hits, before prancing in front of the Hollywood-style mirror on the red carpet.

Read more
Vinnies Waverley

2. Vinnies Waverley

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Bronte

When you enter this little blue shop you're transported, Narnia wardrobe-style, into an expansive, magical land of pre-loved bargains. We found a treasure trove of snazzy fashion items like a $12 pair of jungle-print capris and a black denim Country Road skirt we’ve been waiting our whole life for, and under $14. There are big-hitters in the jacket department – a sleek Sass and Bide coat will set you back $140 – and slightly pricier outfits on the retro rack. You’ll also find a room dedicated to well-organised glassware, ceramics and wacky mantlepiece-making figurines. You could nab a Viking-style set of four heavy-bottomed beer mugs for only $8. Then, head down a few stairs past the men’s clothing section – where you’ll find a healthy selection of T-shirts around the $10 mark and business button-ups for $15 – and check out very chic armchairs for $140 next to a small library of paperbacks starting at $2. Or, go up another set of stairs and rummage through a hoarder’s dream collection of miss-matched side tables, lamps, baskets, clocks and travel gear.

Read more
Advertising
The RESTORE
Photograph: Rizwan Omar

3. The RESTORE

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Seven Hills

This unassuming op shop is easy to miss. However, shoppers who make the effort to visit the RESTORE are unlikely to leave disappointed. The exposed brick walls, wooden pallet shelving and vintage furnishings give the store an industrial-chic vibe more common in Newtown than Seven Hills and its stock is as stylish as its decor. We’re talking high street brands like Witchery, Tokito, Bardot, Trenery, Cue. You can find treasures like a Third Millennium crimson slip dress (rrp $399) for a very reasonable $90, or other keepers without tags for less than a tenner. It’s noticeably tailored towards women’s fashions, though there’s a selection of men’s clothes and shoes, plus kids' duds. You’ll find most (non-designer) stock ranges from $5-$15.

Read more
Wayside Op Shop
Photograph: Anna Kucera

4. Wayside Op Shop

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Potts Point

The Wayside Chapel is a Sydney institution, providing services and support to Sydney’s homeless population for more than 50 years. They run an Wayside Op Shop located in a period building adjacent to the Chapel. If you’re in the market for a winter coat, Wayside has options starting from as low as $12, with a fur-trimmed leather jacket setting you back only $25. You can also purchase Wayside Chapel merchandise from the store, or drop next door for a post-shopping pick me up from the Wayside Cafe. Our favourite pieces include a $10 Bardot blue sequined vest and $12 Tony Bianco heels.

Read more
Advertising
Vinnies Glebe
Photograph: Creative Commons

5. Vinnies Glebe

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Glebe

With more than 50 St Vincent de Paul Society retail stores in Sydney alone, it takes something special to make any one store stand out, but you can always find something special at Vinnies Glebe Centre. The small store is packed with clothing, yet it’s organised in a way that it doesn’t feel stuffy. On our visit, we’re greeted by a mannequin wearing a fox-fur stole, which makes the store feel in-sync with its fashion-forward neighbourhood. Shoppers can find bargains like a $12 Princess Highway dress or dainty $15 Alannah Hill cardigans. Vinnies Glebe has a good range of men’s business and casual wear, too, ranging between $10-$30. If you’re looking for a statement piece we came across a hot pink flower-print shirt for $16. Searching for a bargain fancy frock? The designer rack has pieces like a slinky Elizabeth and James strapless number going for $80 – with the $425 price tag still on, you can be assured you've played the game well.

Read more
Red Cross Op Shop Newtown
Photograph: Olivia Gee

6. Red Cross Op Shop Newtown

  • Shopping
  • Newtown

Walking into Newtown’s Red Cross Op Shop is more like entering somebody’s lovingly designed living room than a retail venue. Sure, they’ve got a killer, colour-coded window display of very chic mannequins and racks of meticulously organised outfits, but everything in between – the cute fake flowers, the nanna’s cabinet display of crockery, the somehow discrete chandeliers and the cosy book corner – really makes you feel at home. When you do start trawling through the colourful waterfall of clothes, you’ll find plenty of near-new, flowy boho numbers, like a Mombasa Rose dress for a semi-steep $28, slightly exxier pieces like the satisfyingly heavy suede skirt we stumbled upon for $50, and then more accessible items on the long rack of sturdy denim duds that go for $10-$20. 

Read more
Advertising
Salvos Minchinbury
Photograph: Rizwan Omar

7. Salvos Minchinbury

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Minchinbury

Off the Great Western Freeway, this blink-and-you’ll-miss-it Salvos is the place to go if you’re moving house. The huge, warehouse-style store has at least two-thirds of the floor space dedicated to furniture. You name it: couches, dining settings, bed frames, mattresses, dressers, desks and even a family-size refrigerator ($350) are up for sale. Designs range from classic to wacky, and all for far cheaper than brand new. The furniture selection is rivalled for size by the massive range of clothing available. Bargain-hunters will find beanies, stationery, and school uniform basics in abundance. Fashionistas are also likely to nab an unusual find, with out-there factory seconds like navy corsets and tie-dyed hotpants available on our visit. The massive store has a small Street Boutique section, too (the Salvos’ curated fashion stores).

Read more
Lifeline
Photograph: Creative Commons

8. Lifeline

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Balgowlah

If you’re into classic cuts and styles that never go out of fashion, Lifeline Balgowlah is well worth crossing the bridge for. The old, whitewashed brick store is predominantly filled with ‘smart-casual’ selections, ideal for office workwear. A DKNY black dress will set you back $28, a Diana Ferrari wrap dress is only $18. If you’re after something a bit edgier, a gold lamé shirt with ’80s era shoulder pads can be yours for just $10. The shop has an extra selling point:  costume hire. Rather than buying an outfit for your next fancy dress party (and never wearing it again), you can rent one. There’s options for men and women in a range of sizes, from Roman emperors to hippies and flamenco dancers. Clothing at Lifeline Balgowlah is around $20 on average. While it’s a little more expensive than a Salvos, the selection and quality of stock make it worthwhile.

Read more
Show moreLoading animation

Fill your home with greenery

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.