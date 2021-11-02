The best op shops in Sydney

Secondhand doesn’t have to mean second best. Pre-loved clothes are not only an affordable way to glam-up your wardrobe, but they also help reduce the environmental impact of disposable fashions. And after all, everything is new again eventually, so looking to yesteryear's threads can help keep you on-trend in the greenest way possible.

But with more than 100 op shops in Sydney alone, how do you know where to bag the best bargains? Here’s our pick of the best pre-loved shopping Sydney has to offer, whether it be in the fashion department or if you're seeking out a living room's worth of furniture, knick knacks, books or kitchenware.

Still counting those pennies? Eat like a baller on a budget with these delicious cheap eats in Sydney.