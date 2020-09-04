Treat your best friend to a posh pup-friendly staycation at this boutique Surry Hills hotel

With the prospect of inter-state getaways currently up in the air (let alone international travel), it’s a prime time to indulge in a little staycation at one of Sydney’s lushest accommodation options – take a break from your own four walls for a little while.

Whether you’re amongst those who adopted a new four-legged family member during lockdown, or it's just all the more difficult to ignore those sad puppy dog eyes when you walk out the door after your dog has adjusted to having their humans around the house more, we understand that it can be hard to say goodbye to your furry friend, even for a night. Boutique Surry Hills hotel the Little Albion understands, too.

In step with the Langham’s new pup-friendly staycation packages, the Little Albion is now offering a luxe new Plush Pup staycation package with all the bells and whistles (and a few chew toys too). The package includes a one-night stay in one of the hotel’s 35 designer rooms. The building itself is a former convent dating back to 1903, with an eclectic makeover designed to enhance the historical elements while combining modern flair and custom artworks.

Starting at $995, this is definitely a staycation for Sydney’s most spoiled canines. The pooch pampering will begin on arrival with bakery treats made from human-grade organic ingredients from Mimi & Munch. Then your companion will be kitted out to explore the trendy streets of Surry Hills with a personalised collar and lead from Aussie custom accessory brand The Daily Edited. Once you’ve explored the neighbourhood, head east towards the ocean for a personalised fitting session at DOGUE Bondi, a boutique store for elite pooches. Your fur baby will be fitted for the latest in dog fashion and accessories, taking home a DOGUE Design Collection cable knit jumper and a designer dog bed. If you have some human duties to attend to solo, you can leave Fluffy in the capable hands of Surry Hills’ own doggie daycare Dogs @ Play for an afternoon day spa experience – choose between treatments just for doggos like a blueberry facial, sensitive skin PH neutral water spa and volcanic mud bath, or a salon-fresh vanilla, coconut or deodorising bubble bath.

Your pooch will then be dropped back at the hotel safe and sound after their pampering session by their personal doggie butler. You should both be feeling refreshed and gorgeous and ready to head out on the town for the evening, knowing that on your return at the end of the night your four-legged companion will receive an evening turndown service complete with a doglato and doggie eye mask.

If you’re not sure what to do with your time in the city, the Little Albion has put together ‘A pup’s ultimate guide to Sydney’ which you will receive on arrival, with their recommendations for all the dog-friendly parks, cafés and bars on offer.

Make a booking here, and note that at least 72 hours' notice is required.

