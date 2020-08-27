Try out the Langham's luxe new pup-friendly staycation packages

With the huge uptick in pet adoptions and purchases over the lockdown period, it'd be understandable if you felt a little pang of separation anxiety at the thought of leaving your furry friend at home while you head off on your first post-travel restrictions holiday in New South Wales. The Langham understands your hesitation, and your pup's affinity for puppaccinos in equal measure – so the hotel has crafted a tailored new staycation package, that ticks all the puppy parent boxes.



Indulgence is the drawcard at the Rocks' Langham, with its heritage façade, panelled walls, and plush pastel furnishings. Needless to stay, the indulgence extends to your pup, too. Your room will be kitted out with everything you and your furry friend needs, including a luxurious pet bed, two Langham bowls (one for water, one for supper), a gift bag full of goodies, and an in-room afternoon tea. You'll also get breakfast in bed (for you and your pup, of course) and complimentary pet-sitting for three hours, so your pet won't get lonely while you explore the city.

The package costs $698 per night – but you don't have to stop the puppy pampering there. There's also a range of add-ons you can pick from, from paw-dicures, in-room photoshoots and facials for pets, as well as celebrations – like the inaugural puppy wedding that took place on August 27 at the hotel between long-time sweethearts Muppy Puppy and Boomer.



It's a very lucky pup who gets to experience these kinds of luxuries – but the Langham is partnering with Pound Paws, an Australian animal charity, to help out other less fortunate cats and dogs, too. For every staycation booked, $20 will go towards Pound Paws, an organisation which re-homes pets in Australian pounds and rescue centres by partnering them up with new families online.

