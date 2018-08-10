Usher, Salt-N-Pepa, Ginuwine, Eve and Estelle headline the next RNB Fridays Live

When R’n’B Fridays Live brought out Craig David, Kelis, Kelly Rowland and Ne-Yo last year we thought they couldn’t possibly top that nostalgia trip… but we were wrong. Returning with a whopping line-up of ’00s musical legends, the next R’n'B Fridays Live is bringing out eight-time Grammy Award winner Usher, yep – ‘OMG’, plus his lil buddy ‘Turn Down For What’ Lil Jon, megastars Salt-N-Pepa, auto-tune king T-Pain, ‘Mr. Steal Your Girl’ Trey Songz, ‘Let Me Blow Ya Mind’ rapper Eve, and ‘American Boy’ Brit singer Estelle.

And that’s not even the full line-up! There’ll be seven hours of live performances at Sydney Spotless Stadium on Saturday November 17 from all of the above, and Naughty By Nature (‘Everything’s Gonna Be Alright’), multi-platinum-selling Ginuwine (‘Pony’), Next (who could forget ‘Wifey’?) and Fatman Scoop – because, of course.

If you missed out on the last stadium tour, it’s a back-to-back showcase of everyone’s smash hits. All killer, no filler. So expect to dance non stop to ‘Yeah!’, ‘Push It’, ‘Get Low’, ‘Who’s That Girl?’, ‘Holiday’, ‘Pony’, ‘Too Close’ and at least one rendition of “Engine, engine, number 9” at the top of your lungs.

Tickets start from $109.90 and they’re on sale from 1pm on Monday August 20. Save the date for Saturday November 17. ‘Yeah!’

