Very posh glamping is returning to one of the world’s largest gardens

Just beyond the peaks of the Blue Mountains, you’ll encounter 65 hectares of majestic private parklands full of cool climate flora, sprawling paddocks, produce gardens and water features. And this spring, you can pretend you live amongst the rose gardens and waterfalls of Mayfield Garden in Oberon with this super luxe glamping experience.

Fancy camping specialists Simple Pleasures Camping Co have set up Glamping in the Garden for another spring session of outdoor living luxury. There are 15 tents available to book from September 27-November 30, and they come with all the ‘glam’ elements of glamping: lush linens, a proper mattress to sink into, lavish furnishings and all day and night access to the great outdoors.

Photograph: Supplied

The experience is available to pairs for $290-$345 per night (weekends run at the higher price), and also includes dinner for two at Mayfield’s restaurant, where you’ll get to taste some of the garden’s freshly picked produce. But before you settle in for a feast and stargazing, you’ll want to venture through the fields to the 80-metre waterfall, bluestone chapel and hedge maze.

Bookings for Glamping in the Garden this spring are available now for your trip to Mayfield Garden in Oberon, NSW 2787.

