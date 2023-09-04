Sydney
A plane taking off from the tarmac.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Vietjet is slinging $0 airfares from Sydney to Vietnam, Thailand, Bali and more in a flash sale

For 24 hours only, they're offering up millions of $0 fares for their whole flight network

Lisa Hamilton
Written by Lisa Hamilton
Well, if this isn’t your sign to take a load off and finally book in a holiday, we don’t know what is. Vietnam’s low-cost airline Vietjet is delivering another one of their ridiculously discounted flash sales – and this time you could nab an international ticket for as little as zero bucks.

If you’re scratching your head wondering how and why this is even possible, it’s important to note that their ludicrously low fares come with a caveat. While fares are being offered up for $0, you’ll have to foot the bill for taxes and surcharges. Regardless, this is your chance to get extremely cheap fares.

Vietjet operates out of Sydney as well as Brisbane, Melbourne, Perth, and flies to a number of destinations throughout Vietnam and Asia. Fancy a jaunt to Da Nang, Bali or Phuket? The world is your oyster and it’ll cost you zero pearls.

Kicking off this Saturday, September 9, from 0:00 to 23:59, Vietjet will release millions – yep, millions – of tickets for 24 hours only. 

Punters can head to Vietjet’s website or app with the discount automatically applied when booking any airfare, to any destination travelling between September 18, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

  • Lisa Hamilton Contributor

