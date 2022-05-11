What goes around, comes around, so the saying goes, and just as fashion sensibilities look back to look forward, so too, it seems, do the tastes of travellers in search of their next holiday accommodations.

Motels were once the cheap and cheerful mainstays of the Aussie road trip, and now, following a few daggy decades out of favour, they are once again enjoying a retro renaissance, thanks to some stylish renovations heroing the design cues of yesteryear but with added 21st-century sophistication. We’ve picked out seven of the coolest motels the state has to offer, so isn't it about time you planned your next getaway?

