Albury might not immediately spring to mind when you say the words Las Vegas, but this quintessential ‘60s American motel in the heart of country NSW would feel right at home in Sin City. With its perfectly jarring paint job of bubblegum pink, teal and terracotta, decorative breezeblocks, palm trees and eye-popping neon sign, the Astor is a masterclass in mid-century retro done right. And with its 40 drive-up rooms costing a mere $99 a night, it’s also a great option for style-seeking travellers in search of a budget overnighter with character to spare.
What goes around, comes around, so the saying goes, and just as fashion sensibilities look back to look forward, so too, it seems, do the tastes of travellers in search of their next holiday accommodations.
Motels were once the cheap and cheerful mainstays of the Aussie road trip, and now, following a few daggy decades out of favour, they are once again enjoying a retro renaissance, thanks to some stylish renovations heroing the design cues of yesteryear but with added 21st-century sophistication. We’ve picked out seven of the coolest motels the state has to offer, so isn't it about time you planned your next getaway?