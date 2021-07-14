Sydney
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A man watching the Vivid Sydney lights from across the hardbour
Photograph: Destination NSW

Vivid Sydney has been postponed until September due to ongoing lockdown

This year's festival was pitched as a triumphant return after last year's festival was called off due to restrictions

By
Maxim Boon
Advertising

After being cancelled outright in 2020 for the first time in its eleven-year history, this year's Vivid festival was set to be a triumphant signal of normal life returning to the Harbour City. However, due to the ongoing lockdown, Vivid Sydney’s return has now been postponed until the end of September. 

Australia’s largest festival of lights, performance and ideas had been due to kick off on August 6 with one of the event's most ambitious programs to date. However, while the current lockdown orders are set to expire on July 30, there is still a likelihood that a fourth extension to the stay-at-home orders could yet be announced, and even if current rules can be relaxed by August, they are unlikely to be sufficiently lifted to allow for the kind of interstate tourist influx that Vivid had originally hoped to attract.

Minister for jobs, tourism and Western Sydney, Stuart Ayres, said that Sydney would need to work together to bring the outbreak of Delta under control. “We all want to see Sydney shine through the spectacular show of creativity and innovation that is Vivid Sydney,” Ayres said. “The recent outbreak has presented a new challenge for everyone, and the health and safety of our citizens and the entire event community involved in Vivid Sydney is our foremost concern.”

Earlier this year, Melbourne’s inaugural Rising Festival was cancelled in its entirety when an outbreak just days before opening forced the Victorian capital into lockdown. Vivid’s new dates are September 17 to October 9, and as of the publication of this article, there have been no announced changes to the originally released program.

Stay up to date with all the latest development in Sydney's ongoing lockdown by bookmarking the Time Out Sydney news hub.

Share the story

Latest news

    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.