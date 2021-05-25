Winter’s biggest festival returns in 2021 with a thrilling display of light, colour, music and conversations

After a year on hiatus, the return of the world’s largest festival of lights, music and ideas is ready to make up for lost time, with a program on a scale never before attempted by Vivid. More than 200 events, from August 6-28, will be transforming the city into a playground of the unexpected, lighting up five main locations across Sydney: Circular Quay, the Rocks, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour and Luna Park.

Through its program of illuminations, installations, exhibitions, lectures and live gigs, Vivid 2021 will celebrate the wonder, joy and beautiful diversity of the city, with a line-up shinging the light on Sydney’s rich Aboriginal heritage, the LGBTQIA community, the empowerment of women and the multiculturalism that underpins contemporary urban life. It will also explore the resilience and tenacity that has emerged from the collective experience of 2020, acknowledging our shared trauma but also embracing the hope of a return to normality.

Powerful storytelling meets cutting-edge technology in 2021’s audacious 'Lights' program. A staggering 50 immersive and kinetic light installations and projection artworks will be transforming the city into a vast, dynamic canvas.

The star of the 'Lights' program is, unsurprisingly, the installation shone onto the most instantly recognisable projector screen in the world, the Sydney Opera House. In 2021, those distinctive sails will be drenched in colour as the vibrant 2013 painting Yarrkalpa (Hunting Ground), by the Martu Artists of the Pilbara region is translated into a digital format by Curiios, set to a thrilling soundtrack by Electric Fields in collaboration with the Martu Artists.

But even this Opera House-sized masterpiece is dwarfed by this year’s biggest installation, one of the largest ever staged by Vivid. Our Connected City will light up the entire city skyline along Circular Quay and the Cahill Expressway as well as the Opera House, the Sydney Harbour Bridge, and Sydney's new tallest building, the Crown Tower at Barrangaroo. More than 200 carefully choreographed spotlights will turn this vast swathe of the city into a kaleidoscope of shifting colours and powerful light beams stretching from Bennelong Point all the way across the water to Milsons Point.

2021’s Light Walk will feature the work of 59 artistic collaborations by 129 light artists hailing from 19 different countries, including installations lighting up areas of the city that have never previously been part of Vivid’s festivities. Starting at Circular Quay at the MCA, with the projection-mapped kinetic artwork New York Sunday by Australian artist Helen Eager in collaboration with artists Rico and Julian Reinhold, this trail of dynamic illuminations traces the Harbour shoreline all the way to Darling Harbour. It’s here, at Cockle Bay, where Sydneysiders can experience one of the most daring installations in Vivid’s 12-year history. Ephemeral, created by Sydney-based artist Atelier Sisu, will allow visitors to walk out over the harbour waters on a specially constructed jetty. More than 200 giant bubbles, hovering eight-metres above this floating walkway, will pulse with hypnotic, otherworldly patterns.

One of Vivid’s most remarkable feats is its ability to utterly transform corners of the city that are otherwise overlooked. Take, for example, the Argyle Cut, a vaulted underpass beneath the foundations of the Harbour Bridge. In 2021, Symbiosis by Dirty Monitor will send 3D digital paintings dancing across its soaring arches, as a soundtrack of poetic music transports viewers to a world where humanity has bonded with other strange forms of life.

Another festival first will be on display on the Hickson Road Wall near the Park Hyatt hotel. Holi will be the largest interactive light projection ever staged by Vivid, which will allow passersby to leave their mark on the wall using real-time video capture mingled with a suite of special effects.

The 'Ideas' program is broadly grouped under the banner of Mavericks and Misfits, although iconoclasts and innovators might be a better couplet to capture the movers, shakers, rule-breakers and risk-takers who will be appearing. Underpinning many of the talks is the question of mental health and resilience, particularly in the face of the collective and ongoing trauma of global health emergency.

Among the speakers will be Jameela Jamil of The Good Place fame, who will be exploring the question of diversity and inclusivity in the media and the complexities of our sometimes toxic digital personas. National treasure and comedy legend Madga Szubanski will be joining award-winning author Julia Baird for a discussion on the role of the arts in healing, while hip hop heavyweight Briggs alongside social media rocker and kitchen anarchist Nat’s What I Reckon will probe the way music can support wellbeing and shape identity.

The 'New Horizons' program is set to grapple with a range of supercharged topics, including the dynamics of sects, cults, and misinformation, the future of drugs, men and the mental health crises masked by toxic masculinity and gender identity, including a discussion between award-winning author of Jasper Jones and Honeybee, Craig Silvey, and trans playwright Glace Chase.

This year’s 'Ideas' program will also add a new venue to the mix, further extending Vivid’s footprint in the city. The Great Hall at the University of Technology Sydney will be the home of the Vivid Ideas Exchange, hosting over 60 events conceived to spark debate and drive community discussions. For the first time, the Ideas program will also include a range of exhibitions including showcases of fashion, music and contemporary art.

The Vivid Live program will also span a larger footprint than ever before, including shows at the Hyde Park Barracks, the Calyx in the Royal Botanic Gardens, Luna Park, beloved queer venue the Bearded Tit, Parliament House and Carriageworks. The LGBTQIA party starters of Heaps Gay will be celebrating the popular club night’s eigth anniversary amongst the fun-filled attractions of Luna Park, featuring a wild line-up of more than 20 acts. The legendary underground alternative queer doof Club Kooky will also be putting on a shindig at the Sydney Opera House’s outdoor stage, with a secret line-up.

Within the grounds of the historic Hyde Park Barracks, a day-to-night dance party will be celebrating the sounds of Latin America and the Caribbean courtesy of El Gran Mono and the Inner West Disco Machine. Carriageworks’ hottest ticket is unquestionably a night headlined by the ridiculously prolific psychedelic sounds of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard, supported by punk foursome Amyl and the Sniffers, First Nations rap star Barkaa, alt-rockers Tropical F#ck Storm and soul songstress Akosia.

Headlining the Sydney Opera House program is a much anticipated new show by Zambian-born singer, poet and visual artist Sampa the Great. 'An Afro Future' is a fully staged iteration of her four-time ARIA award-winning debut album The Return.

On the bill of the open air program, electro-pop duo Flight Facilities will be bringing their feel-good beats to the Northern Boardwalk, alongside gender-fluid dance double act Hermitude.

Vivid 2021 runs from August 6-28. For full details and ticket information, visit the Vivid website.