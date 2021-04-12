Destination NSW has announced Gill Minervini as the incoming Vivid Sydney festival director. She comes to the job with an impressive track record that has seen her take on the helm at City of Sydney events for the last 15 years. Under that title, she has stewarded spectacular showings, including the much-loved festivities surrounding Lunar New Year. In Melbourne, she was creative director of Firelight Festivals and oversaw events at the Riverbank Palais during Adelaide Festival too. Minervini also brought her particular vision to Dark MOFO’s Winter Feast, as well as contributing to the astounding visitor experience at MONA from its inception to 2015. So we’re in very good hands this winter when Vivid shines bright once more from August 6-28.

Photograph: Supplied/Vivid Sydney

“Vivid Sydney is one of the most exciting homegrown festivals in the world and I can’t wait to be able to champion the local creative community, as well as the vibrant and diverse group of artists, music makers and brilliant minds that make Sydney the creative hub of the Asia Pacific,” Minervini says.

So get ready to rug up and head outdoors once more to bask in the glow of Vivid Sydney soon. You can find out more on the Vivid website.

