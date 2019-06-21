War Horse is galloping back to Sydney

There aren't many plays in the world as successful as the National Theatre's epic staging of War Horse. Since Joey first cantered onto the stage of the Olivier Theatre in London in 2007 – and then galloped all the way to Broadway, the West End and a Stephen Spielberg-helmed film adaptation – it's been amassing fans and honours, including the Tony Award for best play.

Now it's returning to Australia with a tour that kicks off in Melbourne before opening in Sydney on February 15, 2020. When it was last here in 2013, the show featured an Australian cast, but this time around we'll be seeing a 34-member international touring cast.

The show is based on English writer Michael Morpurgo's book about Joey, a horse who belongs to young Albert but is sold to the Army during World War I. Over the course of the play Joey goes on some weird, wonderful and terrifying adventures, all the while Albert is working to bring him home safely.

Directed by British theatre dynamos Marianne Elliott and Tom Morris, the play is known for its innovative staging and the ingenious use of puppetry to bring the four-legged characters to life.

And although it's based on a kids' book, we'd strongly advise bringing tissues with you; it's about a boy and his horse and the sort of bravery required to save one another. We're welling up just thinking about it now.

Tickets for the Sydney season go on sale June 28 at 4pm at warhorseonstage.com.au.

