Watch seaplanes take off while you brunch at this jetty-side Sydney restaurant

A long, lazy weekend brunch is a tested tradition as old as time – or at least as old as the tradition of documenting every detail of your meals on Instagram, which seems established enough. For a particularly photogenic kind of brunch this weekend, head over to the Rose Bay Empire Lounge, where you can watch seaplanes take off and land at the marina nearby while you linger over your latte and pick at platters laden with brunch-time goodies.

For a reasonable $30 per person, you'll be served warm, fresh sourdough, patisserie picks, spreads, olives, haloumi chips, shakshuka, fresh honeycomb and an assortment of cheeses, crackers, house-made pickles and dips. Plus, you can pick your choice of bacon, smoked salmon or sautéed mushrooms to go with it. Kids can join in too, for $15 each. Book in online on weekends, from 10am onwards.

If you're in the market to kick it up a notch, try the decadent Champagne and truffle experience – you'll get a magnum of champagne for the table, with freshly shaved truffles on dishes of your choosing ($45 per person). You'll have to round up nine mates with equally good taste though, because the experience is only available for groups of 10 or more. If you're looking for an extra-luxe time, stop ogling those seaplanes and hop into one yourself for a scenic flight around the Harbour – it'll set you back $250 per person, but can you really put a price on those views?

Want more? Check out the best things to do this weekend in Sydney.

Share the story