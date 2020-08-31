Waterfront venues Smoke Bar, Bea and House Bar are opening again this week

The sun made its grand re-emergence into society this weekend, and we've got a bit of a spring in our steps. Now, there's one more reason to welcome the warmer weather. The three waterfront venues in Barangaroo House, the futuristic behemoth on Barangaroo's thoroughfare, are set to reopen this week, each with a slightly different take on al fresco dining and drinking.

Often populated by visitors and post-work city-goers, Matt Moran and Solotel Group opened the three-storey Barangaroo House in the summer of 2017. On the ground level is House Bar, with a casual, straight-forward menu and a sprawling indoor-outdoor area. In the middle level is the beautifully appointed Bea, an elevated-casual establishment which heroes native Australian ingredients. Right up top sits Smoke Bar, with its harbour-spanning views, table service and punchy cocktail list. House Bar will be open from today (Monday, August 31), while Bea and Smoke Bar will open again from Wednesday, September 2.



All Barangaroo House's venues have been closed since March, when lockdown restrictions first came into effect – so it's not going to be without a little fanfare. Smoke and Bea are teaming up to offer a two-step dining and drinking experience. On Saturdays, you can start at Bea for a two-course shared lunch before bouncing up to the rooftop for afternoon Patrón cocktails and DJs. Or, flip it around. Start your evening up top at Smoke, and head on down to Bea for dinner. Both options start at $89 per person, and you can book for groups of four to ten people. Otherwise, at House Bar, you'll be able to stop in for a wallet-friendly waterside lunch any day of the week – grab a burger with chips and a schooner of 4 Pines, or a salad bowl with a glass of sauvignon blanc for a cool $20.



Book online with Barangaroo House.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Sydney. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

