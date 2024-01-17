We’re swiping right on this hot new Australia-wide rose delivery service

We live in a world where receiving a virtual rose (thanks, Hinge) is almost more common than receiving flowers IRL. But trust us, the Allie to your Noah is waiting for her movie magic moment and all it takes to pull off is the click of a button – even easier now, because a brand-new, nationwide flower delivery service has just launched in Australia that's 100 per cent dedicated to roses.

Wipe those visions of naff bouquets with baby's breath, wrapped up in white tissue and/or cellophane from your brain. Rose Rush is reinventing roses. They’re bringing the glamour back to this timeless tradition with choices of premium, long-stem rose boxes, bouquets and luxe gift additions. Make 'em blush by filling your box with cherry red lip gloss, silk pink pillowcases, hand-poured candles, artisan chocolate (and sexy options, too) – all created by inspiring female-owned brands.

Here’s your prompt: don’t wait until Valentine’s Day to surprise your special someone with a bunch of roses. You can get same-day metro delivery to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide (including outer metro areas) for orders placed by 5pm, or next-day delivery to all other postcodes, Australia-wide.