The best flower delivery services in Sydney
Order a bunch of blooms at the click of a button
These online florists (and local flower shops with easy online ordering options) have you covered for same-day deliveries of beautiful flowers. If you'd rather send something longer lasting, there are plant delivery services too. For more shopping tips, see our guides to the best florists and the best chocolate shops in Sydney.
Flower deliveries in Sydney
My Flower Man
Delivery: Same-day delivery, order before noon
Price: $55-$330
Pick-up option: Yes
My Flower Man’s arrangements are simple, minimalistic and always feature natives paired with imported flowers. “I love using eucalyptus and hearty Australian foliages with roses and orchids and tulips,” says owner Kieran Birchall. “The king protea is particularly popular – it’s a statement flower.”
Little Flowers
Delivery: Order before 10am for weekday deliveries
Price: $35-$60
Pick-up option: No
The simplicity of Little Flowers is what’s made them so successful. Each day there’s one option available to purchase, whether it’s a collection of paper daisies, a king protea surrounded by foliage or carnations and snapdragons, each arrangement is suitable for birthday wishes, thank yous or ‘I had an amazing time last night’.
Daily Blooms
Delivery: Monday to Friday deliveries, order before noon
Price: $35-$120
Pick-up option: No
Each arrangement is made up of locally grown, largely organic and Australian native flowers and foliage, wrapped in brown paper and hessian. Flowers are selected each morning, they offer one bouquet style per day, and when the flowers run out that’s it for the day.
Poho Flowers
Delivery: Order before 2pm for same-day delivery
Price: From $80
Pick-up option: Yes
Florists Ed West and Dan Scala took over the Potts Point flower shop around three years ago. They’ve kept the sophisticated operation, arranging bunches of native flowers, or imported roses, orchids and anthuriums to order. They offer other gifts, too, such as Australian made candles and very locally made (300 metres away) Kakawa chocolates.
Your Flora
Delivery: Same-day deliveries, order by 1pm
Price: From $7.50
Pick-up option: No
Your Flora offers customisable arrangements online, letting you choose just how many Singapore orchids, roses or tulips you’d like. “Pick what you like and we’ll send it to you,” says Abednego who’s been accompanying his florist mother to flower markets his whole life. Your Flora can also send indoor plants, including cacti ($18) succulents (from $12) and maidenhair ferns ($15).
The Posy Post
Delivery: Order by 11.30am for Monday-Saturday delivery
Price: $35-$105
Pick-up option: Yes
Need to send flowers in Newcastle, Lake Macquarie or the Central Coast? The Posy Post sells different arrangements every day. They usually go for colourful roses, lisianthus, tulips or hydrangea, paired with spray carnation, smoke bush, nutty gum or wattle leaf, wrapped in simple brown paper and delivered with a custom message on a tag. They also make dried flower crowns for $50 – perfect for weekend events.
My Violet
Delivery: Order by noon, Monday to Friday, for same-day delivery
Price: From $100
Pick-up option: No
With over a decade of experience in floristry under her tool belt, Myra Perez has a dedicated following. She’s highly sought after for corporate gigs and weddings, but she still takes bookings for bouquet deliveries. My Violet’s love of country garden flowers and all things vintage give an end result that’s wild and pretty. Choose from 'vibrant', 'pastel', 'surprise me!' and more.
Bag a Bouquet
Delivery: Bag a Bouquet puts you in touch with your local florists
Price: From $24.99
Pick-up option: No
Founder Xanthe Reynolds ditched her career in property to set up a website that connects buyers with local florists. “I was always leaving things like buying flowers to the last minute, so I had the idea of creating a website that’s a one-stop shop for florists,” she says. It’s an Australia-wide operation and you can use the site to compare prices, schedule deliveries for same day or future occasions. They have suppliers in every state and they even feature edible bouquets and balloon suppliers. “We’re like the Iconic or Uber of flower delivery.”
Interflora
Delivery: Seven days a week, order by 2pm
Price: Various
Pick-up option: No
If you want your flowers delivered on a weekend, it might be time to turn to the big boys. Interflora, which is a global delivery service that works with florists all over the world (including 750 across Australia), will deliver your blooms seven days a week if you order online by 2pm. The floral behemoth delivers worldwide as well as across Australia, so if you forgot a New York mate's birthday or your bae is travelling in Paris, Interflora has you covered there too.
Plant deliveries in Sydney
Leaf Supply
Delivery: Monday-Friday, order before 11am
Price: $39-$99
Pick-up option: No
Sophia Kaplan and Lauren Camilleri have made plant giving easy and more accessible with their simple online shop, Leaf Supply. The two green-thumbed friends came together over their love of monstera deliciosa and begonia and decided to go into business together, launching a plant delivery service with three varieties available each month. Leaf Supply also collaborates with a ceramicist each month for their ‘Luxe Leaf’ option – a plant and a ceramic pot combo for $99.
