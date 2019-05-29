The best flower delivery services in Sydney

Delivery: Bag a Bouquet puts you in touch with your local florists

Price: From $24.99

Pick-up option: No

Founder Xanthe Reynolds ditched her career in property to set up a website that connects buyers with local florists. “I was always leaving things like buying flowers to the last minute, so I had the idea of creating a website that’s a one-stop shop for florists,” she says. It’s an Australia-wide operation and you can use the site to compare prices, schedule deliveries for same day or future occasions. They have suppliers in every state and they even feature edible bouquets and balloon suppliers. “We’re like the Iconic or Uber of flower delivery.”