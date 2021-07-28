What is NSW's 'singles bubble' and how does it work? Your questions answered

The initiative is a way for people living alone to maintain the social interactions vital to mental wellbeing

On July 28, the NSW government finally announced that people living alone could establish a singles bubble, allowing them to nominate a single person to visit them in their home.

This allows single people to establish a Covid-safe arrangement with another person, essentially allowing those two people to be considered a single household without them having to live under the same roof. This isn’t an indiscriminate pass for single people to visit any household they want, but rather a way to safely allow social contact between two people while mitigating the risk of community transmission.

Here’s how the singles bubble in NSW works:

People living alone may nominate one person and one person only to form a social bubble with them.

If the single person is located in any of the eight hotspot LGAs – Canterbury-Bankstown; Fairfield; Blacktown; Cumberland; Parramatta; Georges River; or Liverpool – the person they nominate must also live within the same LGA.

The nominated individual (who can live with other people) can visit their single friend in their home, but their single friend may not visit them unless they also live alone, and can therefore form a mutual social bubble.

A single person cannot change the nominated person they form a social bubble with – so choose wisely. It’s recommended that they be a close friend or family member.

Are you across all the lockdown rules currently in place? Here's a breakdown of all the current restrictions.