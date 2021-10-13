Sydney
When are you supposed to wear a mask in NSW right now? Your questions answered

Many of the rules have changed about mask use. Here's everything you need to know.

Written by
Maxim Boon
To mask or not to mask, that is the question. Since NSW hit its 70 per cent vaccination target, many things about daily life have changed, including when and where masks are supposed to be worn. 

Prior to October 11, masks were mandatory at all times when outside of your home across Greater Sydney, unless you were eating or drinking. However, this easily remembered blanket rule has now become splintered into a collection of mask mandates that are a little harder to follow. 

First off, you no longer need to wear a mask when you are outdoors. But you will need to mask up in the settings described below.

You need to wear a mask:

In all common areas of a community, strata or company titled building, be that an office block or an apartment complex, including in lifts, in the foyer or lobby, in stairwells and public corridors and shared facilities like gyms or laundries.

At public transport waiting areas, such as light rail and bus stops, railway stations and airports, and also while using public transport.

In all public indoor settings that aren’t a residence, including shops, gyms, sports facilities, hairdressers and barbers, salons and spas, theatres, cinemas, hospitals and doctors’ surgeries.

If you are a hospitality or retail worker, when on duty.

In the previously described settings, you can take your mask off:

When you are eating or drinking at an indoor venue.

When you are communicating with someone who needs to see your mouth to understand you, such as someone who is hearing impaired. 

When you are doing exercise indoors that is strenuous or aerobic, such as a gym class or on a treadmill.

If you’re instructed to do so in order to prove your identity.

In an emergency situation such as an evacuation.

When you are in your room in a hotel or holiday rental.

If you’re in the process of getting married.

If you are the only person in an office (until another person enters), unless this hinders your ability to do your job, such as when answer the phone.

Unsure what the current restrictions are? Here's our easy-to-follow breakdown of what you can and cannot do in NSW right now.

