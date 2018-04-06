Who is speaking at TEDxSydney 2018?

TED Talks are a contemporary shorthand for a particular kind of punchy, inspirational speaking, and as up to the minute as social media – but did you know that TED conferences are over 34 years old?



The Sydney iteration has been going since 2010, and the event returns for a ninth hurrah on Friday June 15 at the ICC Sydney – registration is now open.

The first round of speakers and performers on the day has been announced. Comedian and LGBTQIA activist, Magda Szubanski, came to prominence last year during the Same Sex Marriage survey, and leads the TED pack. One of the women behind the launch of the AFL Women’s League, Chyloe Kurdas, will speak, as will the Sydney high school teacher using YouTube to make maths cool, Eddie Woo.

Other speakers include groundbreaking neurosurgeon Thomas Oxley; prolific Indigenous writer, Bruce Pascoe, who has challenged a lot of the myths about Australia pre-European settlement; particle accelerator expert, Suzie Sheehy; and the outspoken Anglican priest from Gosford who makes headlines with his views on gun control and asylum seekers, Father Rod Bower.

One of Australia’s best beatboxers, Tom Thum, will be among the numerous performers for the day – he blew audiences away on the TEDxSydney stage five years ago and the video become the most watched TEDx speech or performance of all time. Melbourne-based Didirri and Papua New Guinea-born Kaiit will also be taking to the stage.

The theme of this year’s event, once again curated by Fenella Kernebone, is ‘HumanKind’. Tickets are $350.

