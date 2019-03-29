April events in Sydney
The fourth month of the year means shorter days and cooler nights (aka snuggle city), but don't hibernate just yet – April is packed with arts and culture festivals, music to the max and Easter-themed events to help you enjoy the autumn chill.
Sugar junkies, thrill seekers and animal lovers should prepare their showbag-carrying muscles for the Royal Easter Show, and people looking for edifying events should check out all the talks and discussions happening in Sydney. Don't forget the double-up week of public holidays for Easter and ANZAC Day in the second half of the month.
April's biggest festivals and events
Sydney Writers’ Festival
Each year Sydney welcomes hundreds of authors, journalists, writers and public intellectuals to speak at the week-long festival. This year, artistic director Michaela McGuire is inviting 45 international guests and 350 homegrown writers to Carriageworks and other venues across Sydney.
The Essential Duchamp
Marcel Duchamp’s idea of presenting ‘readymades’ or ordinary manufactured objects as works of art tested, pushed and helped shape the art world's very fabric. You can see how he evolved and came to that influential position in this exhibition featuring his renowned urinal – 'Fountain' (1950) – alongside 125 other pieces spanning six decades.
Sydney Royal Easter Show
For two weeks over Easter, Sydney Showground is home to a country fair on an epic scale. Woodchopping becomes an unprecedented arena sport, sheep shearers are on show beside BMX riders, arts and crafts and heaps of cuddly critters. Ride the sugar high from deep fried, toffee-injected treats right to the gut-wrenching carnival rides.
The National Biennial of New Australian Art
The National happens in the off-years of the Biennale of Sydney, filling that biennale-shaped hole in your heart. Its second iteration features 65 artists drawn from all across the country and all stages of their careers. See these works at the MCA, Art Gallery of NSW and Carriageworks.
Sydney Comedy Festival
Sydney Comedy Festival takes over Inner West venues for a whole month, with a line-up of international, local and interstate comedians across all genres. While not quite as big as its Melbourne counterpart, the Sydney Comedy Festival is still packed with goodies and plenty of high-profile acts.
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof
If you don’t know anything about Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, it’s an explosive drama about a Southern family at loggerheads with each other. And it’s difficult to imagine a more impressive cast: The Book of Mormon’s Zahra Newman will play Maggie the Cat opposite Hugo Weaving as Big Daddy and Pamela Rabe as Big Mama.
Norah Jones
It seems just like yesterday that ‘Come Away With Me’ graced our airwaves and now this nine-time Grammy winner is coming to Sydney. Jones is a master of jazz, country, folk and rock, so sit back and relax as her effortless and warm vocals float around the State Theatre.
A Little Piece of Ash
We fell in love with Megan Wilding when she took on the title role in Sydney Theatre Company’s hilarious Blackie Blackie Brown. Now she’s premiering her own play, a deeply personal piece all about grief, loss and the survival of Aboriginal women.
Iggy Pop
The man with a ‘Lust for Life’ and a reputation for stage diving is returning to Sydney for his long-awaited Opera House debut. The ‘grandfather of punk’, Iggy Pop himself, has forged a long career over five decades, and Sydney will now witness the living legend's insatiable energy, bare chest and that defiant signature stare.
Barbara and the Camp Dogs
This rocking play with music was a big hit when it premiered at Belvoir in 2017, so it was a no-brainer to bring it back to be seen by an even bigger audience this year. Belvoir will again be transformed into a sticky pub and Ursula Yovich and Elaine Crombie will reprise their roles as the pub-singing sisters facing family loss and intergenerational trauma.
The Makers and Shakers Market
Inside the Marrickville Town Hall you’ll find local makers who value the where, who and how of their products, keeping quality high and sourcing local. Whether you’re looking to pick up some home-grown treasures or just after a gourmet snack, one of the 60 stalls is sure to satisfy.
TEDxYouth@Sydney
Structured around the theme ‘cusp’, the speakers for TEDxYouth@Sydney, who are all under the age of 30, will bring their experiences and knowledge to discuss the actions, ideas and players present in a society on the precipice of change. The speakers will use their expertise in creative, scientific and social justice fields.
Janet Laurence: After Nature
Janet Laurence has made a career as an “environmental artist”, creating installations that respond to and utilise the natural world as key artistic elements. This major survey at the MCA features installations, sculpture, photography and video, with key works from across the course of her 30-year career.
Pixar Putt
This Disney-themed mini-golf course is landing at Darling Harbour in April, supplying reams of nostalgic fun for those of us who grew up wishing our toys would come to life like in Toy Story. Play nine or 18-hole courses with your fam, or enjoy boozy putting at the adults-only weekend sessions.
Sydney Family Show
This carnival ticks a lot of family-freindly boxes: it’s free to get in, there’s a stage of free performances, more than 2,000 car spots with free parking and heaps of kid-friendly activities. Cuddle baby animals in the nursery, watch the rabbit race, head to the circus and enjoy kid-height carnival games and rides.
Felicity Ward: Busting a Nut
Woy Woy’s very own Felicity Ward was recently picked by Amy Schumer as the support act for her UK dates. Ward is returning to Sydney with her latest solo show to “bust a nut-ful of jokes” all over local audiences. Bring protection for your funny bone.
Verve
Alice Topp could be one of the Australian Ballet’s most exciting new choreographers. Her latest work, Aurum, made its world premiere in Melbourne last year as part of the triple bill, Verve, which celebrates the wealth and diversity of choreographic talent within the company and features creations from three generations of choreographers.
So Fresh: A 90s Singalong
Comedic cabaret group Lady Sings it Better normally cover songs by male musicians (and smash them out of the park with humour and harmonies), but they’re broadening their repertoire for this '90s singalong. While backstreet will be back, they’ll also be adding a humourous touch to Spice Girls tracks and mixing in some Salt-N-Pepa.
Dancehall at Commune
The best way to beat your dancefloor nerves and train your hip flexors is by moving your body, and this Monday night dance class hosted by Commune is sure to inspire some rhythm in the most left-footed folk. Dancer Ama Ryllis will be leading the 45-minute sessions of grinding, rolling and hip pumping.
By All Estimates
Four artists from around the world are being brought together for 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art's new exhibition all about Singapore's past and future. See works by Kolkata-based Rathin Barman, Sydney-based, Singapore-born Jessica Bradford, London-based, Singapore-born Erika Tan and Singapore artist Moses Tan.
Sounds on the Terrace
Be part of the April installment of this series of free gigs up on the MCA's rooftop. It'll star Illawarra artist Bec Sandridge, whose sound echoes Blondie and Kate Bush but with fewer Brontë ballads and a dash of modern indie-rock. She’ll be joined by moody Sydney six-piece JD and the Hunger Men.
The Last Five Years
This beloved two-person musical is about a couple coming together and breaking apart. The twist? She, an actor called Cathy, tells the story of their relationship from its final moments, tracing it back to its glorious start, while he, a writer called Jamie, goes in the opposite direction, tracing its gradual decline.
Better Daze
Inner Westernite party starters One Day are hosting a huge daytime soirée pumping with live performances, pop-up food stalls and mobile bars. Kaiit will be there, belting out her mix of R’n’B ballads and neo-soul creations, beside Gamilaroi hip-hop artist Kobie Dee, and genre-bending music maker Françoistunes.
Jungle
It can be difficult to find the sweet spot where a rhythmic beat becomes addictive and not mind-numbingly repetitive, but this UK outfit manage to hit that nail without sore thumbs every time. Jungle will be bringing their most recent album, For Ever, to our shores in April.
Mad Paws Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs
If the only thing you love more than a chocolate fix is your scruffy schnauzer, then trot along to the Mad Paws Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs. They’re welcoming all members of the family to join their pups for a day of games, prizes, and dog-friendly Easter treats.
Mosquitoes
Anita Hegh stars in this recent hit as Alice, a high-flying scientist searching for the Higgs Boson particle, opposite Mandy McElhinney who plays her screw-up sister. It’s a play about how to maintain a relationship with somebody you’re bound to, but with whom you have little in common.
Eggless Easter Brunch
Join this Easter fundraising brunch supporting Australian safe havens for ex-battery hens and rabbits. Your ticket includes a plant-based feast, a drink on arrival, plus entry into a raffle on the day. Fifteen dollars from each ticket will be donated to the rescue groups, and you can meet bunnies and hens up for adoption.
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert
You won’t want to miss this impressive screening of the fifth Harry Potter film at the Opera House with Sydney Symphony Orchestra playing the score. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series tours globally, celebrating JK Rowling’s world of witches, wizards, magical creatures, muggles and music.
The Sydney Brick Show
This weekend of Lego adventure is designed for kids and adults who are eager to get building or build on ideas to bring home from the interactive Lego activities. The show includes over 100 exhibits to wander through, including big Star Wars Lego replicas plus Lego trains, pirates, superheroes and more.
Hozier
In 2013, the highly acclaimed single, ‘Take Me to Church’, struck a chord with audiences across the globe with its message of acceptance. We’ll hear more Hozier classics like ‘Jackie and Wilson’ and ‘From Eden’ plus more recent work at his two Opera House performances.
Stop Peeping
This exhibition at Paddington's Cement Fondu gallery brings together Australian and Asian artists exploring personal freedom and how it can be culturally limited. The artists use video installation, sculpture, photography and animation to explore the power of "baring all" – in both a literal and figurative sense.
No Scrubs: '90s & Early '00s Party
Oxford Art Factory is hosting another throw-back party with tunes from the decades where we were spicing up our life and showing off bodies that were too bootylicious. Expect bangers from every wheelhouse – Kanye will share the DJ booth with Shaggy, Jennifer Lopez, Green Day and Outkast.
Sugarcane Sunday Rum Festival
Summer might be over but Sydney likes to hold onto sunny times. Cue the Sugarcane Sunday Rum Festival, an afternoon of island vibes down at Customs House Bar, complete with tiki cocktails, tropical tunes and hibiscus-print shirts. There'll be over 100 rums on offer for tasting at this pop-up market.
New Moon Silent Disco
If you’ve had enough of sweaty nightclub dancefloors but still reckon it’s better where it’s wetter, head to Sydney Aquarium for their silent disco. You’ll be donning glowing headphones and grooving on a glass dancefloor – the fishies will be bopping along right beneath you – from 8pm at this adults-only aquarium adventure.
Daniel Sloss: X
Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss might still be in his twenties, but he’s a veritable veteran of stand-up, and has already got a series of Netflix specials under his belt. His controversial and challenging shows are always among our favourites. Catch him at this year's Sydney Comedy Festival.
Balmoral Swim for Cancer
The Balmoral Swim for Cancer is one of the few open water races held within Sydney Harbour, with the laps starting at Balmoral Beach. The event raises funds for children's cancer research and includes a 1km and 5km swim plus relays, corporate team challenges and junior events.
Creator: Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran
Sri-Lankan born artist Ramesh Mario-Nithiyendran spent most of his formative years in Western Sydney and is finally having his first solo exhibition there. His works will subversively channel Hindu temple iconography and colonial public monuments, with musings on gender, power, and sexual and racial identity.
Basement Jaxx
A quarter century of performance hasn’t mellowed Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe; their most recent album Junto is choc-full of excitingly riotous bangers. They’re rethinking their sound somewhat for their Opera House appearance, teaming up with Sydney’s Metropolitan Orchestra to reinterpret some of their best-loved tracks and specially commissioned material.
Cronulla Easter Market
The skilled marketeers behind the Cambridge Markets will be organising this party in the park, which features fair rides, obstacle courses, jumping castles, pony rides, live music and a massive food truck menu, in addition to the retail pop-ups at the reserve beside Cronulla’s Wanda Beach.
West Side Story on Sydney Harbour review
Things will be a little different as Opera Australia steps away from its operatic repertoire with its first outdoor musical, West Side Story. They're reuniting American director Francesca Zambello and veteran Australian set designer Brian Thomson, who were the dream team behind the first Hand Opera on Sydney Harbour.
Neel Kolhatkar: Live
Neel Kolhatkar is only in his twenties but has been honing his skills ever since he won the Class Clowns competition at just 15 years of age. Since then he’s filmed three stand-up specials, a bunch of TV shows and has become hugely popular on YouTube.
Dobell Drawing Prize
The $30,000 Dobell Drawing Prize is being awarded for the 21st time this year. The 57 finalists will be showcased in this exhibition at the National Art School that pushes against all the preconceptions you might have about drawing, and broadens out the definition significantly.
Meshell Ndegeocello
[Sponsored] Before she brings her ethereal R’n’B to Bluesfest, Meshell Ndegeocello will share an intimate performance at the Factory Theatre. The master vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform tracks from her 2018 release Ventriloquism, back to her landmark 1993 neo-soul album Plantation Lullabies.
SCCI Fashion Hub
The many facets of fashion can be fabulous vehicles for creative expression and cultural connection, but industry perspectives and actions can also permeate society with damaging ideals and have devastating ecological impacts. Explore the light and shade of fashion over ten days of talks and workshops at the Sherman Centre for Cultural Ideas' Fashion Hub.
Xstatic Sunsets
This drug and alcohol free dance party is setting up on Shark Island for six hours of uninhibited partying that's being facilitated by dance groups like Retrosweat and Doofercise. There’ll also be creative workshops blending movement, sound and art, health and wellness talks, plus a bevy of health-conscious food and drink stalls.
Sydney Vegan Market
Sydney Vegan Market brings together 100 stalls selling 100 per cent plant-based food and drink, homewares, fashion, art and cosmetics from some of the biggest names in cruelty-free shopping. The set up at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park offers a full day of eating, shopping, activism and education.
Dog Day Out
This will be a pet-focused day out, with market stalls dedicated to doggo health checks, treats, photography and day care providers setting up on the grassed area. But if you came here to slay, enter yourself and your fashion-forward pup in the dog dress-up comp for the ‘best duo’ prize.
Easter at Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel
They’ve got a cracker of a long weekend planned at Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel to celebrate Easter. It’ll be a family-friendly affair with egg hunts – in the building and under the sea – games, Easter feasts and dance parties for bigger chocolate lovers.
