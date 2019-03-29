Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Sydney icon-chevron-right April events in Sydney

April events in Sydney

Make the most of April with these fab things to do in the city
People dancing at Commune.
Photograph: Supplied
By Olivia Gee |
Advertising

The fourth month of the year means shorter days and cooler nights (aka snuggle city), but don't hibernate just yet – April is packed with arts and culture festivals, music to the max and Easter-themed events to help you enjoy the autumn chill.

Sugar junkies, thrill seekers and animal lovers should prepare their showbag-carrying muscles for the Royal Easter Show, and people looking for edifying events should check out all the talks and discussions happening in Sydney. Don't forget the double-up week of public holidays for Easter and ANZAC Day in the second half of the month. 

RECOMMENDED: The best dance classes in Sydney.

April's biggest festivals and events

1
People shopping at Sydney Writers' Festival 2018 Carriageworks
Photograph: Prudence Upton
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Sydney Writers’ Festival

icon-location-pin Carriageworks, Eveleigh
icon-calendar

Each year Sydney welcomes hundreds of authors, journalists, writers and public intellectuals to speak at the week-long festival. This year, artistic director Michaela McGuire is inviting 45 international guests and 350 homegrown writers to Carriageworks and other venues across Sydney.

Read more
Buy
2
The Essential Duchamp Art Gallery of NSW supplied
© Association Marcel Duchamp/ADAGP. Copyright Agency, 2018
Art

The Essential Duchamp

icon-location-pin Art Gallery of NSW, Sydney
icon-calendar

Marcel Duchamp’s idea of presenting ‘readymades’ or ordinary manufactured objects as works of art tested, pushed and helped shape the art world's very fabric. You can see how he evolved and came to that influential position in this exhibition featuring his renowned urinal – 'Fountain' (1950) – alongside 125 other pieces spanning six decades. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
3
Fairground ride at the Royal Easter Show
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Sydney Royal Easter Show

icon-location-pin Sydney Showground, Sydney Olympic Park
icon-calendar

For two weeks over Easter, Sydney Showground is home to a country fair on an epic scale. Woodchopping becomes an unprecedented arena sport, sheep shearers are on show beside BMX riders, arts and crafts and heaps of cuddly critters. Ride the sugar high from deep fried, toffee-injected treats right to the gut-wrenching carnival rides.

Read more
Buy
4
Lucas Abela - The National
Photograph: Daniel Boud
Art, Galleries

The National Biennial of New Australian Art

icon-location-pin Multiple venues
icon-calendar

The National happens in the off-years of the Biennale of Sydney, filling that biennale-shaped hole in your heart. Its second iteration features 65 artists drawn from all across the country and all stages of their careers. See these works at the MCA, Art Gallery of NSW and Carriageworks. 

Read more
Advertising
5
Sydney Comedy Festival
Comedy

Sydney Comedy Festival

icon-location-pin Around Sydney, Sydney
icon-calendar

Sydney Comedy Festival takes over Inner West venues for a whole month, with a line-up of international, local and interstate comedians across all genres. While not quite as big as its Melbourne counterpart, the Sydney Comedy Festival is still packed with goodies and plenty of high-profile acts.

Read more
Buy
6
Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, Sydney Theatre Company 2019
Photograph: Rene Vaile
Theatre, Drama

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

icon-location-pin Roslyn Packer Theatre, Millers Point
icon-calendar

If you don’t know anything about Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, it’s an explosive drama about a Southern family at loggerheads with each other. And it’s difficult to imagine a more impressive cast: The Book of Mormon’s Zahra Newman will play Maggie the Cat opposite Hugo Weaving as Big Daddy and Pamela Rabe as Big Mama.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
7
Black and white press photo of Norah Jones
Photograph: Danny Clinch
Music, Jazz

Norah Jones

icon-location-pin State Theatre, Sydney
icon-calendar

It seems just like yesterday that ‘Come Away With Me’ graced our airwaves and now this nine-time Grammy winner is coming to Sydney. Jones is a master of jazz, country, folk and rock, so sit back and relax as her effortless and warm vocals float around the State Theatre.

Read more
Buy
8
A Little Piece of Ash Kings x Theatre 2019 featuring Megan Wilding
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre, Drama

A Little Piece of Ash

icon-location-pin Kings X Theatre, Potts Point
icon-calendar

We fell in love with Megan Wilding when she took on the title role in Sydney Theatre Company’s hilarious Blackie Blackie Brown. Now she’s premiering her own play, a deeply personal piece all about grief, loss and the survival of Aboriginal women. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
9
Portrait of Iggy Pop
Photograph: Ross Halfin
Music, Punk and metal

Iggy Pop

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

The man with a ‘Lust for Life’ and a reputation for stage diving is returning to Sydney for his long-awaited Opera House debut. The ‘grandfather of punk’, Iggy Pop himself, has forged a long career over five decades, and Sydney will now witness the living legend's insatiable energy, bare chest and that defiant signature stare. 

Read more
Buy
10
at Belvoir Barbara and the Camp Dog
Photograph: BrettBoardman/Supplied
Theatre, Drama

Barbara and the Camp Dogs

icon-location-pin Belvoir St Theatre, Surry Hills
icon-calendar

This rocking play with music was a big hit when it premiered at Belvoir in 2017, so it was a no-brainer to bring it back to be seen by an even bigger audience this year. Belvoir will again be transformed into a sticky pub and Ursula Yovich and Elaine Crombie will reprise their roles as the pub-singing sisters facing family loss and intergenerational trauma. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
11
People at Makers and Shakers Market
Things to do, Markets

The Makers and Shakers Market

icon-location-pin Marrickville Town Hall, Marrickville
icon-calendar

Inside the Marrickville Town Hall you’ll find local makers who value the where, who and how of their products, keeping quality high and sourcing local. Whether you’re looking to pick up some home-grown treasures or just after a gourmet snack, one of the 60 stalls is sure to satisfy. 

Read more
12
Woman wearing a blue jumper.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

TEDxYouth@Sydney

icon-location-pin Seymour Centre, Darlington
icon-calendar

Structured around the theme ‘cusp’, the speakers for TEDxYouth@Sydney, who are all under the age of 30, will bring their experiences and knowledge to discuss the actions, ideas and players present in a society on the precipice of change. The speakers will use their expertise in creative, scientific and social justice fields.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
13
Janet Laurence: After Nature Museum of Contemporary Art 2019
Image courtesy the artist
Art

Janet Laurence: After Nature

icon-location-pin Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks
icon-calendar

Janet Laurence has made a career as an “environmental artist”, creating installations that respond to and utilise the natural world as key artistic elements. This major survey at the MCA features installations, sculpture, photography and video, with key works from across the course of her 30-year career.

Read more
14
Pixar Putt
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Games and hobbies

Pixar Putt

icon-location-pin Darling Harbour, Sydney
icon-calendar

This Disney-themed mini-golf course is landing at Darling Harbour in April, supplying reams of nostalgic fun for those of us who grew up wishing our toys would come to life like in Toy Story. Play nine or 18-hole courses with your fam, or enjoy boozy putting at the adults-only weekend sessions.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
15
Kids sitting on hay bales with Easter toys.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Sydney Family Show

icon-location-pin The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
icon-calendar

This carnival ticks a lot of family-freindly boxes: it’s free to get in, there’s a stage of free performances, more than 2,000 car spots with free parking and heaps of kid-friendly activities. Cuddle baby animals in the nursery, watch the rabbit race, head to the circus and enjoy kid-height carnival games and rides.

Read more
16
Felicity Ward: Busting a Nut 2019
Photograph: Philip Gatward
Comedy, Stand Up

Felicity Ward: Busting a Nut

icon-location-pin Giant Dwarf, Redfern
icon-calendar

Woy Woy’s very own Felicity Ward was recently picked by Amy Schumer as the support act for her UK dates. Ward is returning to Sydney with her latest solo show to “bust a nut-ful of jokes” all over local audiences. Bring protection for your funny bone.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
17
The Australian Ballet Verve 2018 hero image feat Callum Linnane Credit: Photograph: Taylor-Ferné Morris
Photograph: Taylor-Ferné Morris
Dance, Ballet

Verve

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Alice Topp could be one of the Australian Ballet’s most exciting new choreographers. Her latest work, Aurum, made its world premiere in Melbourne last year as part of the triple bill, Verve, which celebrates the wealth and diversity of choreographic talent within the company and features creations from three generations of choreographers. 

Read more
Buy
18
Band members pose together in front of a brick wall.
Photograph: Supplied
Music

So Fresh: A 90s Singalong

icon-location-pin Giant Dwarf, Redfern
icon-calendar

Comedic cabaret group Lady Sings it Better normally cover songs by male musicians (and smash them out of the park with humour and harmonies), but they’re broadening their repertoire for this '90s singalong. While backstreet will be back, they’ll also be adding a humourous touch to Spice Girls tracks and mixing in some Salt-N-Pepa. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
19
People dancing at Commune.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Classes and workshops

Dancehall at Commune

icon-location-pin Commune, Waterloo
icon-calendar

The best way to beat your dancefloor nerves and train your hip flexors is by moving your body, and this Monday night dance class hosted by Commune is sure to inspire some rhythm in the most left-footed folk. Dancer Ama Ryllis will be leading the 45-minute sessions of grinding, rolling and hip pumping.

Read more
20
By All Estimates 4a centre for contemporary asian art 2019 supplied image
Courtesy the artist and Galerie Pompom. Photograph: Laura Moore.
Art

By All Estimates

icon-location-pin 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art, Haymarket
icon-calendar

Four artists from around the world are being brought together for 4A Centre for Contemporary Asian Art's new exhibition all about Singapore's past and future. See works by Kolkata-based Rathin Barman, Sydney-based, Singapore-born Jessica Bradford, London-based, Singapore-born Erika Tan and Singapore artist Moses Tan.

Read more
Advertising
21
MCA Sculpture Terrace outdoors music
Photograph: Sam Whiteside
Music, Rock and indie

Sounds on the Terrace

icon-location-pin Museum of Contemporary Art (MCA), The Rocks
icon-calendar

Be part of the April installment of this series of free gigs up on the MCA's rooftop. It'll star Illawarra artist Bec Sandridge, whose sound echoes Blondie and Kate Bush but with fewer Brontë ballads and a dash of modern indie-rock. She’ll be joined by moody Sydney six-piece JD and the Hunger Men.

Read more
22
The Last Five Years Ensemble Theatre 2019 supplied photo
Photograph: Supplied
Theatre, Musicals

The Last Five Years

icon-location-pin Ensemble Theatre, Kirribilli
icon-calendar

This beloved two-person musical is about a couple coming together and breaking apart. The twist? She, an actor called Cathy, tells the story of their relationship from its final moments, tracing it back to its glorious start, while he, a writer called Jamie, goes in the opposite direction, tracing its gradual decline. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
23
People cheering at a neighbourhood concert.
Photograph: Cole Bennetts
Music, Music festivals

Better Daze

icon-location-pin Sydney Portugal Club, Marrickville
icon-calendar

Inner Westernite party starters One Day are hosting a huge daytime soirée pumping with live performances, pop-up food stalls and mobile bars. Kaiit will be there, belting out her mix of R’n’B ballads and neo-soul creations, beside Gamilaroi hip-hop artist Kobie Dee, and genre-bending music maker Françoistunes.

Read more
Buy
24
Band poses in front of a blue sky.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Funk, soul and disco

Jungle

icon-location-pin The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
icon-calendar

It can be difficult to find the sweet spot where a rhythmic beat becomes addictive and not mind-numbingly repetitive, but this UK outfit manage to hit that nail without sore thumbs every time. Jungle will be bringing their most recent album, For Ever, to our shores in April. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
25
Labrador wearing Easter bunny ears.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Mad Paws Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs

icon-location-pin Bicentennial Park - Glebe, Annandale
icon-calendar

If the only thing you love more than a chocolate fix is your scruffy schnauzer, then trot along to the Mad Paws Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs. They’re welcoming all members of the family to join their pups for a day of games, prizes, and dog-friendly Easter treats. 

Read more
26
Mosquitoes Sydney Theatre Company 2019
Photograph: Rene Vaile
Theatre, Drama

Mosquitoes

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

Anita Hegh stars in this recent hit as Alice, a high-flying scientist searching for the Higgs Boson particle, opposite Mandy McElhinney who plays her screw-up sister. It’s a play about how to maintain a relationship with somebody you’re bound to, but with whom you have little in common.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
27
A black and white bunny that is up for adoption
Photograph: Supplied
Restaurants, Vegan

Eggless Easter Brunch

icon-location-pin The Loft, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

Join this Easter fundraising brunch supporting Australian safe havens for ex-battery hens and rabbits. Your ticket includes a plant-based feast, a drink on arrival, plus entry into a raffle on the day. Fifteen dollars from each ticket will be donated to the rescue groups, and you can meet bunnies and hens up for adoption.

Read more
Buy
28
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix
Photograph: Supplied
Film, Special screenings

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix in Concert

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

You won’t want to miss this impressive screening of the fifth Harry Potter film at the Opera House with Sydney Symphony Orchestra playing the score. The Harry Potter Film Concert Series tours globally, celebrating JK Rowling’s world of witches, wizards, magical creatures, muggles and music. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
29
Generic Lego People
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Expos and conventions

The Sydney Brick Show

icon-location-pin Penrith Panthers, Penrith
icon-calendar

This weekend of Lego adventure is designed for kids and adults who are eager to get building or build on ideas to bring home from the interactive Lego activities. The show includes over 100 exhibits to wander through, including big Star Wars Lego replicas plus Lego trains, pirates, superheroes and more.

Read more
Buy
30
Hozier sings into microphone.
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Rock and indie

Hozier

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

In 2013, the highly acclaimed single, ‘Take Me to Church’, struck a chord with audiences across the globe with its message of acceptance. We’ll hear more Hozier classics like ‘Jackie and Wilson’ and ‘From Eden’ plus more recent work at his two Opera House performances. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
31
Stop Peeping Cement Fondu 2019 supplied image
Courtesy of the artist and Edouard Malingue Gallery.
Art

Stop Peeping

icon-location-pin Cement Fondu, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

This exhibition at Paddington's Cement Fondu gallery brings together Australian and Asian artists exploring personal freedom and how it can be culturally limited. The artists use video installation, sculpture, photography and animation to explore the power of "baring all" – in both a literal and figurative sense.

Read more
32
Images of CDs from the 2000s.
Photograph: Creative Commons
Music, Music venues

No Scrubs: '90s & Early '00s Party

icon-location-pin Oxford Art Factory, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

Oxford Art Factory is hosting another throw-back party with tunes from the decades where we were spicing up our life and showing off bodies that were too bootylicious. Expect bangers from every wheelhouse – Kanye will share the DJ booth with Shaggy, Jennifer Lopez, Green Day and Outkast. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
33
Rum Diary Bar cocktail
Things to do, Food and drink

Sugarcane Sunday Rum Festival

icon-location-pin Customs House Bar, Circular Quay
icon-calendar

Summer might be over but Sydney likes to hold onto sunny times. Cue the Sugarcane Sunday Rum Festival, an afternoon of island vibes down at Customs House Bar, complete with tiki cocktails, tropical tunes and hibiscus-print shirts. There'll be over 100 rums on offer for tasting at this pop-up market.

Read more
Buy
34
People dancing in the dark at the aquarium.
Photograph: Supplied
Nightlife

New Moon Silent Disco

icon-location-pin Sea Life Sydney Aquarium, Darling Harbour
icon-calendar

If you’ve had enough of sweaty nightclub dancefloors but still reckon it’s better where it’s wetter, head to Sydney Aquarium for their silent disco. You’ll be donning glowing headphones and grooving on a glass dancefloor – the fishies will be bopping along right beneath you – from 8pm at this adults-only aquarium adventure. 

Read more
Buy
Advertising
35
Daniel Sloss X 2019
Photograph: Supplied
Comedy, Stand Up

Daniel Sloss: X

icon-location-pin The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
icon-calendar

Scottish comedian Daniel Sloss might still be in his twenties, but he’s a veritable veteran of stand-up, and has already got a series of Netflix specials under his belt. His controversial and challenging shows are always among our favourites. Catch him at this year's Sydney Comedy Festival.

Read more
Buy
36
People ready for a swimming race.
Photograph: Supplied
Sport and fitness, Swimming

Balmoral Swim for Cancer

icon-location-pin Balmoral Beach, Mosman
icon-calendar

The Balmoral Swim for Cancer is one of the few open water races held within Sydney Harbour, with the laps starting at Balmoral Beach. The event raises funds for children's cancer research and includes a 1km and 5km swim plus relays, corporate team challenges and junior events. 

Read more
Advertising
37
Creator: Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran Casula Powerhouse 2019
Photograph: Jacquie Manning
Art

Creator: Ramesh Mario Nithiyendran

icon-location-pin Casula Powerhouse, Casula
icon-calendar

Sri-Lankan born artist Ramesh Mario-Nithiyendran spent most of his formative years in Western Sydney and is finally having his first solo exhibition there. His works will subversively channel Hindu temple iconography and colonial public monuments, with musings on gender, power, and sexual and racial identity.

Read more
38
Basement Jaxx press image
Photograph: Jean-Luc Brouard
Music, Dance and electronic

Basement Jaxx

icon-location-pin Sydney Opera House, Sydney
icon-calendar

A quarter century of performance hasn’t mellowed Felix Buxton and Simon Ratcliffe; their most recent album Junto is choc-full of excitingly riotous bangers. They’re rethinking their sound somewhat for their Opera House appearance, teaming up with Sydney’s Metropolitan Orchestra to reinterpret some of their best-loved tracks and specially commissioned material.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
39
People sitting at tables at a market.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

Cronulla Easter Market

icon-location-pin Don Lucas Reserve, Cronulla
icon-calendar

The skilled marketeers behind the Cambridge Markets will be organising this party in the park, which features fair rides, obstacle courses, jumping castles, pony rides, live music and a massive food truck menu, in addition to the retail pop-ups at the reserve beside Cronulla’s Wanda Beach. 

Read more
40
Theatre, Musicals

West Side Story on Sydney Harbour review

icon-location-pin Mrs Macquaries Point, Sydney
icon-calendar

Things will be a little different as Opera Australia steps away from its operatic repertoire with its first outdoor musical, West Side Story. They're reuniting American director Francesca Zambello and veteran Australian set designer Brian Thomson, who were the dream team behind the first Hand Opera on Sydney Harbour.

Time Out says
Read more
Buy
Advertising
41
Neel Kolhatkar Live 2019
Photograph: Supplied
Comedy, Stand Up

Neel Kolhatkar: Live

icon-location-pin The Enmore Theatre, Newtown
icon-calendar

Neel Kolhatkar is only in his twenties but has been honing his skills ever since he won the Class Clowns competition at just 15 years of age. Since then he’s filmed three stand-up specials, a bunch of TV shows and has become hugely popular on YouTube.

Read more
Buy
42
Dobell Drawing Prize 2019 picture supplied
Courtesy the artist and Utopia Gallery Sydney
Art, Drawings

Dobell Drawing Prize

icon-location-pin National Art School, Darlinghurst
icon-calendar

The $30,000 Dobell Drawing Prize is being awarded for the 21st time this year. The 57 finalists will be showcased in this exhibition at the National Art School that pushes against all the preconceptions you might have about drawing, and broadens out the definition significantly.

Read more
Advertising
43
Meshell Ndegecello
Photograph: Supplied
Music, Funk, soul and disco

Meshell Ndegeocello

icon-location-pin The Factory Theatre, Marrickville
icon-calendar

[Sponsored] Before she brings her ethereal R’n’B to Bluesfest, Meshell Ndegeocello will share an intimate performance at the Factory Theatre. The master vocalist, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform tracks from her 2018 release Ventriloquism, back to her landmark 1993 neo-soul album Plantation Lullabies.

Read more
Buy
44
Person in orange costume looking at a giant prawn.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Talks and discussions

SCCI Fashion Hub

icon-location-pin Sherman Contemporary Art Foundation, Paddington
icon-calendar

The many facets of fashion can be fabulous vehicles for creative expression and cultural connection, but industry perspectives and actions can also permeate society with damaging ideals and have devastating ecological impacts. Explore the light and shade of fashion over ten days of talks and workshops at the Sherman Centre for Cultural Ideas' Fashion Hub.

Read more
Buy
Advertising
45
Image of the Sydney skyline at sunset.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Pop-up locations

Xstatic Sunsets

icon-location-pin Shark Island, Sydney
icon-calendar

This drug and alcohol free dance party is setting up on Shark Island for six hours of uninhibited partying that's being facilitated by dance groups like Retrosweat and Doofercise. There’ll also be creative workshops blending movement, sound and art, health and wellness talks, plus a bevy of health-conscious food and drink stalls.

Read more
Buy
46
A couple looking at a stall with the vendor at Sydney Vegan Mark
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

Sydney Vegan Market

icon-location-pin The Entertainment Quarter, Moore Park
icon-calendar

Sydney Vegan Market brings together 100 stalls selling 100 per cent plant-based food and drink, homewares, fashion, art and cosmetics from some of the biggest names in cruelty-free shopping. The set up at the Entertainment Quarter in Moore Park offers a full day of eating, shopping, activism and education.

Read more
Advertising
47
Generic dogs running on grass.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Markets

Dog Day Out

icon-location-pin Central Park Mall, Chippendale
icon-calendar

This will be a pet-focused day out, with market stalls dedicated to doggo health checks, treats, photography and day care providers setting up on the grassed area. But if you came here to slay, enter yourself and your fashion-forward pup in the dog dress-up comp for the ‘best duo’ prize.

Read more
48
Families in the park with the Easter bunny.
Photograph: Supplied
Things to do, Fairs and festivals

Easter at Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel

icon-location-pin Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel, Watsons Bay
icon-calendar

They’ve got a cracker of a long weekend planned at Watsons Bay Boutique Hotel to celebrate Easter. It’ll be a family-friendly affair with egg hunts – in the building and under the sea – games, Easter feasts and dance parties for bigger chocolate lovers. 

Read more
Buy

Keep the little scamps entertained

ATYP girl laughing
Photograph: Supplied
Kids, Active events

School holidays in Sydney

Looking for ideas to entertain the kids over the Easter break? We've found the best children's theatre shows, classes and workshops, outdoor activities and family festivals taking place during the school holidays.

Read more

More to explore

Advertising