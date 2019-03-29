April events in Sydney

The fourth month of the year means shorter days and cooler nights (aka snuggle city), but don't hibernate just yet – April is packed with arts and culture festivals, music to the max and Easter-themed events to help you enjoy the autumn chill.

Sugar junkies, thrill seekers and animal lovers should prepare their showbag-carrying muscles for the Royal Easter Show, and people looking for edifying events should check out all the talks and discussions happening in Sydney. Don't forget the double-up week of public holidays for Easter and ANZAC Day in the second half of the month.

RECOMMENDED: The best dance classes in Sydney.