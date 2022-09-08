Will Australians get a day off to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II?

While Australians slept on the night of September 8, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by her family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. She was the longest-ever reigning monarch, serving 70 years on the throne.

In the past, major events in the lives of the British royal family have been marked with a public holiday or bank holiday in Commonwealth countries. So, will there be a day of national mourning in Australia?



According to leaked plans of the Queen’s funeral arrangements, known as ‘Operation London Bridge', there will be an official day of mourning but it is unlikely to come with a day off work. The plans, leaked by Politico last year, suggest the funeral will take place at Westminster Abbey in London in ten days, and a commonwealth-wide two-minute silence will be held at noon Greenwich Meantime, 9pm AEST.

Though the day itself, which is yet to be officially announced, will be an official ‘day of mourning’, there are no specific orders that a national holiday should also be announced. The plans for Operation London Bridge state that it will be at the discretion of employers whether or not they give their employees a day off. In Australia, given the nine-hour time difference with London at this time of year, the funeral is likely to commence during the evening, after most office hours have finished. The queen’s coronation in 1953 was, at the time, the most watched television event ever, viewed by more than 20 million people worldwide. The queen’s funeral is expected to draw a similarly mammoth television audience, especially in Commonwealth countries such as Australia and Canada.

While it looks unlikely that a national holiday will be announced in Australia for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral, there may be a day off to mark the coronation of her successor, His Majesty King Charles III. While there will already be detailed plans in place for the coronation, it will not be a hurried ceremony and will almost certainly take place early next year.