Wu-Tang Clan announce exclusive Sydney Opera House shows

East Coast rap group Wu-Tang Clan are coming to Australia to perform two shows at Sydney Opera House this December. All nine members of the legendary group will perform together in-the-round of the Concert Hall. It’ll be an anniversary show marking 25 years since the release of Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), which they’ll perform in full.



Sydney Opera House head of contemporary music, Ben Marshall, says Wu-Tang Clan changed hip hop forever. “Their undisputed heavyweight masterpiece Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) fused rap’s storytelling and tales of crime to a mysterious private language assembled from kung-fu movies, superhero comics, underground soul and an obscure philosophy derived from the Five Percent Nation movement,” he says.



On December 8 and 9, members RZA, Method Man, Ghostface Killah, Raekwon, U-God, Masta Killa, Inspectah Deck, GZA and Cappadonna will show Australian audiences why Wu-Tang Clan remain true game changers 25 years on.

The show, which will be performed with 360-degree views, will include 12 tracks from their 1993 album – which sold 30,000 copies in its first week – featuring ‘C.R.E.A.M.’, ‘Protect Ya Neck’, ‘Method Man’ and ‘Can It Be All So Simple’.

Tickets for both shows go on sale at 9am on Thursday July 19. Pre-sale tickets are available from 9am on Tuesday July 17.



