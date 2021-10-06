Sydney
Stanley Street outdoor dining
Photograph: Jes LindsayStanley Street Darlinghurst

YES! 70 per cent of adults in NSW are fully vaccinated and 90 per cent have had one dose

The state has now reached the threshold to guarantee the lifting of lockdown measures from October 11

https://media.timeout.com/images/105820783/image.jpg
Written by
Maxim Boon
It’s been a grueling 13 weeks in lockdown, but at speeds that at times were the fastest anywhere in the world, NSW has rolled up its sleeves for the jab. As of October 6, 70 per cent of the adult population over 16 are now fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Also, 90 per cent of adults have now had at least one dose of a vaccine, suggesting that, in a little over a month, NSW will rank as one of the most vaccinated places anywhere in the world.

Unless you’ve been hiding under a rock, you’ll know that 70 per cent is the magic number needed to guarantee NSW can begin reopening from October 11. Once 80 per cent of adults are fully vaccinated, which should take slightly over a week – just days after our 70 per cent freedoms kick in – even more activities and travel opportunities will be permitted.

Right now, December 1 is the date earmarked for allowing unvaccinated people access to public venues and other activities, but this could be brought forward once the state reaches 90 per cent fully vaccinated coverage, which is estimated to be achievable by early to mid November. 

Vaccination is our pathway out of the pandemic for good, and after more than three months in lockdown, you definitely earned it, NSW.

Unsure of what you'll be allowed to do now we've reached the 70 per cent full-vaxxed target? Here's everything you need to know.

