You and 20 friends could win a takeover of this boutique hotel in Surry Hills

If you and your mates are in need of a proper celebration to blow off some steam and mark the easing of lockdown restrictions, this could be just the ticket. Boutique Surry Hills hotel the Little Albion is giving away a takeover of the entire hotel to one lucky winner and 20 guests.

You could live out your Richie Rich fantasy, with the whole property becoming your private playground and a full team of staff at your beck and call for this truly extravagant sleepover. The evening kicks off with a cocktail masterclass led by a mixologist from Cocktail Porter – a cocktail delivery service that’s been wetting whistles throughout iso – where you can make and drink your own posh beverage.

Then you can help yourself to bubbles and canapés as you overlook the city skyline from the hotel’s rooftop, as you’re serenaded by the dulcet tones of local songstress Zoe O’Sullivan. When it is eventually time for bed, you and your guests will have your choice of 35 designer rooms to fight over for the night.

The Little Albion – part of Crystalbrook Collection’s small empire of sustainable luxury hotels – is housed within a former school convent from 1903 in the middle of Surry Hills. The eclectic interiors seem to enhance the historical elements while combining modern flair and custom artworks. The rooms feature interior design by Connie Alessi and Cressida Kennedy and art curation by Vogue photographer Nicholas Samartis. Posh!

You can enter the competition over here. Winners will be announced on June 18 and this luxe private staycation will occur on June 25. The competition is open to residents in New South Wales and Victoria. May the odds be in your favour.

