Where to see live comedy, cabaret and drag shows in Sydney, right now

With restrictions starting to ease in Sydney, like a siren of the stage gently pulling away a satin garment, local entertainers are eager to invite you out once more to lose your inhibitions – in a physically distanced manner, of course. We’re rounding up the venues and gigs that are welcoming back guests again (with some adjustments) and putting people on stage that make us cackle and gush. If you are heading out, make sure you’re doing it safely. Always check ahead, venues have capped numbers and most require pre-bookings. If you feel at all symptomatic, stay home.

Do you have a show coming up? Email alannah.maher@timeout.com with details, and don’t skip the details on how you’re keeping it physically distanced and hygienic.



