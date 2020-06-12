Where to see live comedy, cabaret and drag shows in Sydney, right now
We've got you covered for the roll out of IRL shows that bring you laughs, glamour and physical distancing
With restrictions starting to ease in Sydney, like a siren of the stage gently pulling away a satin garment, local entertainers are eager to invite you out once more to lose your inhibitions – in a physically distanced manner, of course. We’re rounding up the venues and gigs that are welcoming back guests again (with some adjustments) and putting people on stage that make us cackle and gush. If you are heading out, make sure you’re doing it safely. Always check ahead, venues have capped numbers and most require pre-bookings. If you feel at all symptomatic, stay home.
Venues and gigs to see IRL
The Vanguard
Go here for: lush burlesque, live bands, and something completely different for dinner and a show
This trusty Newtown stalwart with vaudevillian vibes has long played host to the greats of Australian and international music. Opening the doors back up from June 4, it's back to doing what it does best, offering a classic dinner and a show experience. Not only is there top notch live music on the agenda – with bands like Flight to Dubai and rhythm and blues man Steve Clisby – but the Vanguard is also welcoming back burlesque dames with multiple shows fronted by Sydney’s queen of burlesque, Porcelain Alice – including the sweet return of the Royal Heart Revue, a royal lineup for Titans of Tease, and the debut of the sensual, surreal Australiana-infused La Femme. After something more ‘out there’? Get dapper for Heaps Gay’s Sydny Kings Supper Club, or check out Dragon Friends, a D&D comedy show. Peruse the program and make a booking here. Seating is currently capped at 50 guests and hygiene measures have been stepped up to meet CovidSafe guidelines.
Eternity Playhouse, Darlinghurst
Go here for: an intimate champagne dinner as you’re serenaded by some of the biggest local voices in musical theatre
Darlinghurst Theatre Company is throwing open the doors to host dinner and a show at its Two Trout Restaurant at the Eternity Playhouse from Friday, June 12. Red Carpet Cabaret is the genius idea from the newly appointed co-artistic director Amylia Harris, creating a forum for theatre while still abiding by the current rules. You can see some of musical theatre and cabaret’s brightest stars up close and personal at these intimate shows on Friday and Saturday nights. Some names on the bill include the in-demand Catherine Alcorn, Maeve Marsden and Libby Wood from Lady Sings it Better, the fringe-tastic Reuben Kaye, and musical theatre’s Andrew Worboys with Pippa Grandison. Each two-hour session (5.30pm and 8.15pm) seats six tables of four, with each table costing $500. That includes a glass of champagne on arrival and a three-course fine dining menu. You can book here.
Universal, Darlingurst
Go here for: a brand new dinner and drag show on Oxford Street with flowing bevvies
Known in another life as the Midnight Shift, this Oxford Street club with its own rich history in the local queer scene is welcoming back guests. You won’t find the usual club night or sweaty dancefloor, however. Universal is putting on Premiere, an immersive dining experience every Friday and Saturday night, starring entertainment from local drag royalty including Hannah Conda, Charisma Belle and Carmen Geddit. You can pick a package with dinner and a show (and bottomless drinks, if you’re inclined) from $79-$129. Make a booking here.
Cheeky Possum, Chippendale
Go here for: stand up comedy and a good feed to kick off the week
This curated Monday night comedy show at the Sneaky Possum in Chippendale is back to kick off your week with a good giggle. In the past we’ve been pretty chuffed with the stellar line-ups, names like Nick Capper, Lily Star and Pat Doherty have appeared on the bill (no marsupials we’re aware of, however). Numbers are strictly capped for the return shows, and your ticket now includes dinner and a beverage for $45. Doors at 5.30pm for a 6.30pm show. Make a booking over here.
The Imperial Hotel, Erskineville
Go here for: fabulous drag divas, dinner, drinks, and late night disco
Pop on some lippy, the Impy is back in action and it’s drag queens are stepping their stilettoed heels back on the bartop. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights you can book into Priscilla’s restaurant for Drag n’ Dine and enjoy the lip-syncing, comedic joys the queens are legendary for over dinner. (Psst, if you’re a fan of The Adventures of Priscilla, we’ve caught wind of a very special dinner theatre show coming up in July.) More of a night owl? Book in for the Late Night Disco Lounge on Friday and Saturday nights from 10pm, and boogie in your chair to funky disco beats while some top divas strut their stuff on the bar – your $20 ticket also gets you a choice of bevvie on arrival. Book in for Drag n’ Dine here and Disco Lounge here.
Magic Mic Comedy, Potts Point
Go here for: premium mid-week stand-up comedy
This Wednesday night comedy gig at the Potts Point Hotel is a classic for helping people get over the hump day blues. Making a grand return on July 1, the Magic Mic crew are keeping tight-lipped on the line-up for now, but they always pack some noticeable names. The stage has been graced by comics including Cameron James, Luke Heggie, Ruven Govender, Cassie Workman and MICF Best Newcomer-winner Aaron Chen. The 60-seat space will be operating at half-capacity and keeping everything above board. Unlike other venues, there’s no requirement to have a meal at this show, however the kitchen will be open and ordering a meal to your table is often part and parcel. Pre-sale tickets are available for $15 over here.
Lazybones Lounge
Go here for: an eclectic mix of soulful live music, dinner and drinks in plush surrounds
This jazzy Marrickville venue came back into action fairly early. While it's not back to its former commitment of seven nights a week of live music, it does have physically distanced gigs running from Wednesday to Sundays at the moment, capped at 50 guests, and often including a dinner special. While the program might not strictly qualify as cabaret – there’s an eclectic mix of jazz, blues, soul, heavy rock, etcetera. You can see hip takes on Beatles tunes from the Sam McNally Group with Mitch Anderson and Miss Jo Elms; the fourth birthday of Get Folked Punk, a monthly night for the folk circuit with a punk attitude; and grooves to make you move from the Groovemeisters. The place has a very plush, speakeasy feel; the vibe is welcoming and cosy and there’s an quirky grown-up vibe. Check out the gig guide over here.