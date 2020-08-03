You can book out this entire Sydney zoo for yourself and nine mates

If you're looking for an evening that you'll be able to relay back to the grandkids in 2070, we've got you sorted. You can officially book out the entire Wild Life Sydney Zoo in Darling Harbour for an evening for yourself and nine friends – and have the whole grounds as your very own personal playground for the night.



As the sun sets, you'll get to wander around and say hello to your favourite native Australian critters on a torchlight tour – wallabies, kangaroos and wombats to name a few – followed by a pre-dinner date with a bunch of cuddly koalas, including adorable koala joeys, Ilani and Jasper. While you're busy getting up close and personal with all things furry and feathered, the Zoo's private chef will be putting the finishing touches on a three-course banquet dinner that you'll be able to enjoy on the grounds. Dinner comes with two hours of wine, beers and soft drinks, too – and you'll get to dine alongside your new koala mates who'll be hanging out in the trees nearby. But don't worry, they'll be served a different menu.



The experience is $2000 for ten people, or $200 per person – a pittance when compared to the mileage you'll get out of those koala baby selfies. Book in online here. Are you into a more oceanic option? You can also book out the entire Sea Life Sydney Aquarium for dinner – and while you're there, say hi to Plugga the rescued green sea turtle.





